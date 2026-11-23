

Manchester United’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool should have made it clear to Mauricio Pochettino which area needs urgent reinforcements in January.

United have conceded the most goals in all competitions among all the clubs from the top five European leagues.

Matthijs de Ligt was a walking error on Sunday, and with Lisandro Martinez also linked with an exit, the Red Devils could do with additions to their leaky backline.

INEOS love a Premier League-proven target, and Calvin Bassey fits the bill. His profile suits Pochettino’s system, which explains why the 20-time English league champions are reportedly plotting a winter raid.

C. Bassey 26/27 stats Fulham · 2026/27 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 11 2 13 Minutes 990 118 1108 Starts 11 1 12 Sub appearances 0 1 1 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 91.0% 88.5% Key passes 0 0 0 Dribbles attempted 12 1 13 Dribbles completed 7 0 7 Dribble success % 58.3% 0.0% 53.8% Tackles 18 7 25 Interceptions 8 2 10 Blocks 3 0 3 Duels 95 18 113 Duels won 60 13 73 Duels won % 63.2% 72.2% 64.6% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 18 5 23 Fouls committed 12 2 14 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League League Cup All competitions Yellow cards 4 0 4 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Fulham will not make it easy to sign Calvin Bassey

However, Fulham will not make things easy for their Premier League rivals. Their asking price remains high for their skipper, whose contract ends next summer.

In order to avoid the scenario of the 26-year-old agreeing a pre-contract agreement with other clubs, the team from Craven Cottage are reportedly set to trigger his one-year option.

On top of that, they are also planning to offer the Nigerian a new long-term deal. However, TEAMtalk has revealed that none of this has changed United’s minds.

In fact, the Old Trafford side sent scouts to watch Calvin Bassey in action against Manchester City on Saturday.

United’s scouting mission successful

“Manchester United dispatched scouts to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to continue their checks on Fulham captain Calvin Bassey ahead of a planned January spending spree, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“Fulham would ideally like to tie him down to a fresh long-term contract, the growing prospect of concrete interest from United, alongside other suitors, means getting a new agreement over the line is far from straightforward.”

The London side held the Cityzens to a 1-1 draw, and United’s scouts were reportedly impressed with what they saw and are planning to make a formal move.

“United are now preparing to make a formal move for Bassey in the new year and test Fulham’s resolve to keep hold of their African defensive star.

United need defensive reinforcements badly

“We understand United’s recruitment staff were more than satisfied with the glowing reports filed from Manchester on Saturday after Bassey played the full 90 minutes and marshalled Erling Haaland.”

United have other targets from within the top flight like Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Collins, while INEOS are also widening their net and have Castello Lukeba, Alessandro Bastoni, and Mohamed Simakan on their radar as well.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images