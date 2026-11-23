

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

This leaves them only a point above bottom-dwellers Crystal Palace, with the Red Devils having conceded the most goals in all competitions among clubs in the top five leagues in Europe.

Mauricio Pochettino has not steadied the sinking ship, and the Argentine was also to blame for the disastrous away result.

It is clear that the new head coach needs reinforcements at the back in January, and CaughtOffside has reported that the 20-time English league champions could go hunting in an unlikely place.

Saudi Pro League raid planned

Until now, the Saudi Pro League was a place where European clubs sold their players for big profits. United are now eyeing one of their recent stars.

Mohamed Simakan joined Al-Nassr last season from RB Leipzig and has impressed with a “very aggressive” style of play. His recovery pace will be useful if Pochettino tries to play with a higher defensive line, something he has done at previous sides.

Mohamed Simakan 25/26 stats Al-Nassr FC · 2025/26 Stat number Apps 38 Minutes 3129 Clean sheets 20 Clean sheet % 52.63 Goals 5 Assists 0 Goals per game 0.13 Assists per game 0.00 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

The Frenchman will reportedly cost around £29 million, which will suit INEOS as other targets are priced much higher mid-season.

However, there are two major obstacles. The 26-year-old’s displays have meant Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are also monitoring him.

Mohamed Simakan is in demand

And Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team also does not want to sanction a January sale, given the “versatile” defender has a contract until 2029.

“Liverpool and Manchester United are both monitoring Mohamed Simakan as the Premier League rivals consider defensive reinforcements ahead of 2027.”

“Al-Nassr are reportedly looking for considerably more, potentially €35m-€40m, before considering a sale.”

“Al-Nassr are reluctant to sanction a January departure and have Simakan contracted until June 2029, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.”

A summer deal seems more plausible given Al-Nassr’s stance, but United cannot afford to wait until then. Pochettino needs all the help he can get to escape the relegation zone.

Feature image Abdullah Ahmed via Getty Images