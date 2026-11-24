Mauricio Pochettino has a Manchester United rescue mission on his hands, with his team in a position from which few sides avoid the drop.

The belief is that he will pull off the miracle and see the Red Devils keep their Premier League status.

However, after doing that, he needs to restore United’s competitive edge, and he can do so by building a team in his own image. In collaboration with INEOS, the Argentine needs to bring in quality players who he believes will execute his tactical demands perfectly.

There are already suggestions as to who some of these players might be. Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Villarreal’s Alex Freeman are among the names already touted.

Now Sky Sports Germany has pointed to another exciting talent Pochettino could seek to bring to M16.

Mathis Albert

They report that United could look to sign Mathis Albert, whom they tout as “one of Borussia Dortmund’s greatest talents.”

As to why this could happen, they suggest Albert’s lack of game time at Dortmund has left him frustrated: “The 17-year-old attacking talent is dissatisfied with his current playing time at BVB.”

M. Albert 2026-27 stats Borussia Dortmund · 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 · Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Competition DFB Pokal Bundesliga All competitions Apps 1 2 3 Minutes 90 38 128 Starts 1 0 1 Sub appearances 0 2 2 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Updated 24 Nov 2026

The 1v1 specialist must feel he should be playing more, especially considering he seems to have established himself on the international stage.

He has played five games for the USMNT under Pochettino (the Argentine clearly trusts him). In the September international break, he scored a record-breaking goal, briefly becoming the USA’s youngest goalscorer before Cavan Sullivan broke that record.

Those international appearances, combined with only four appearances for Dortmund, have left him concerned about his development.

Mathis Albert to Man United, when?

He might have to consider his options, but Sky Sports notes “a winter transfer for Albert is currently not under consideration. However, United could become a serious option for the upcoming summer transfer window.”

The report also emphasises that the Albert-Pochettino connection is one to watch, as it could “strengthen” the case for a move to Old Trafford.

Albert could be considered as a left winger, or as a central midfielder if needed, should United let Marcus Rashford go. A move would offer him the chance to reach his potential with Pochettino’s help.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ The claims come from a reputable source.

✅ This could be a move United consider, given the uncertainty over Rashford’s long-term future at the club.

TPP view

We believe Albert’s frustration at Dortmund, combined with his connection to Pochettino, makes it likely that United will consider him if they look at left-winger signings.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images

