Manchester United’s under-21s have had an update to their fixture list.

Season so far

The United under-21s have had a decent start to the season so far.

They have currently won three from five matches, drawing and losing the other two.

The young Red Devils are also looking sharp in front of goal, scoring 15 goals in just five matches.

Adam Lawrence’s side are currently ninth in the table but, should they win their game in hand, they would be just three points behind leaders Southampton.

The youngsters recently drew 1-1 with Burnley in the Premier League 2 and will take on Crystal Palace this Sunday afternoon at the Progress with Unity Stadium in Leigh.

Fixture postponement

The club’s official website has reported that “Manchester United Under-21s’ clash with Genk has been called off.

Adam Lawrence’s side were scheduled to face the Belgian club’s youngsters before Christmas.”

The site continues, “the Premier League International Cup tie was due to be played on Wednesday 16 December, kicking off at 19:00 GMT.”

United are scheduled to take on table-toppers Southampton just two days later, on 18 December.

The Red Devils lost an exciting clash 2-3 in October and Genk drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough.

United’s official website also confirmed that “the fixture will now take place on a later date, with the home game against Juventus at the Progress With Unity Stadium still slated for Wednesday 2 December, kicking off at 19:00 GMT.”

In other academy news, Adam Lawrence’s under-19 team will take on Sporting CP in the UEFA Youth League tomorrow afternoon at 13:00 GMT.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images