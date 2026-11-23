

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes didn’t mince his words as he laid into the current crop of players, particularly delivering a scathing assessment of Lisandro Martinez.

Another howler

Martinez produced another poor performance as United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all found the back of the net, plunging United further down to 19th and leaving them just one point above rock bottom.

In what was Mauricio Pochettino’s first match in charge, United were dominated and defeated in every department, barely laying a hand on the hosts.

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Liverpool Player United United apps United goals Liverpool Liverpool apps Liverpool goals Source Paul Ince 1989–1995 151 21 1997–1999 81 17 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Tommy Reid 1929–1933 101 67 1926–1929 51 30 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Thomas McNulty 1949–1954 59 0 1954–1958 36 0 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 1996–2004 297 156 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Phil Chisnall 1961–1964 47 10 1964–1967 6 1 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) George Livingstone 1908–1914 46 14 1902–1903 31 4 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Robertson 1903 3 0 1898–1902 126 32 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Peter Beardsley 1982 1 0 1987–1991 175 61 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

United played large parts of the game with 10 men after Leny Yoro was given his marching orders early on for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak. Pochettino furiously hit out at this decision during his post-match remarks.

Martinez was badly at fault for Ngumoha’s goal, which effectively snuffed out whatever hopes United may have harboured of mounting a comeback. A half-hearted attempt from the Argentine was all it took for Bradley Barcola to glide past him and set up Ngumoha.

Martinez won none of the five duels he delved into, while he also failed to contribute a tackle, block or interception.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes accused Martinez of trying to “cheat football.”

Scholes’s remarks

The former England international remarked, “The big issue we have is the physicality and the athleticism of this group of players compared to everybody else.”

“I said the other week when I watched Brighton play, now they are a top end team right now. They should’ve won again yesterday with the chances they had but I’ve never seen a team that fit.”

“It was unbelievable the intensity I can’t imagine when watching United… they’re are a million miles away from what I saw at Brighton.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s about application, I just don’t think they’ve got the athletes. I think they can train as hard as they can.”

“They’ve got Maguire, De Ligt and Martinez for the third goal yesterday, that’s just cheating football because he didn’t want to run back. He’s not physically right for the Premier League he just isn’t and we all said that three or four years ago when he signed under Ten Hag.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images