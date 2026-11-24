Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has pinpointed the costly error at the heart of the club’s troubles.

In trouble

United are currently enduring the most challenging period in their modern history as they sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, just a point above rock bottom.

The Red Devils suffered a chastening 4-0 loss to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, in what was Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge as head coach.

Pochettino was appointed the new United head coach after Michael Carrick’s sacking. Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all found the back of the net to pile further misery on United. For the first time in United’s history, they have gone nine Premier League games without registering a win.

Manchester United have gone nine Premier League games without a win for the first time in the club’s history. 🤯 https://t.co/ycGULOJAAN — Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2026

The threat of going down is no longer distant for United, with many supporters now starting to confront the very real prospect.

Even worse is the fact that United are seemingly not eager to go big in January to get themselves out of their current predicament. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Pochettino will be afforded less than £50m to bolster his squad.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United have made a habit of failing to seize the moment, and that reluctance can be partly credited for the club’s decline.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Mata also traced the club’s difficulties to their short-term strategies and perspective.

Mata’s view

The Spaniard, who retired from professional football last week, said, as quoted by ESPN, “We had Van Gaal and Mourinho.”

Every Spaniard to play for Manchester United Player Born Pos United career Apps Goals David de Gea – GK 2011–2023 548 0 Juan Mata – MF 2014–2022 288 51 Ander Herrera – MF 2014–2019 189 20 Gerard Piqué – DF 2004–2008 23 2 Sergio Reguilón – DF 2023–2024 12 0 Ricardo – GK 2002–2003 5 0 Víctor Valdés – GK 2015 2 0 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

“It [the club] was just trying to look for success, I believe, in a short term view. And we kind of achieved that sometimes. Like we won the [2017] Europa League under Mourinho and the [2016] FA Cup. And of course we won trophies.”

“But I believe that for a club like Man United, you know, you have to have a very strong culture of what you want to be, what you are, and walk towards that with the decisions of coaches and players and go to a certain direction.”

“Because otherwise other clubs are signing right, are having the right coaches, and then you get distance from them.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image Daniel Pockett via Getty Images