

Since taking charge, Mauricio Pochettino has kept calling up brand-new names from the academy to take part in first-team training.

First, Jaume Camacho’s name emerged last week, and now, The Athletic have reported that the Argentine called up Karim Cassim for two training sessions with the senior team in the lead-up to the Brentford game.

The 17-year-old joined from noisy neighbours Manchester City in the summer and has impressed for United’s Under-18s this season. He also has a cameo appearance to his name in the Under-19 UEFA Youth League against Sporting CP.

The England Under-17 international has two assists to his name this season, with both coming against Liverpool in a 6-3 hammering in the Under-18 Premier League. Incidentally, Camacho scored four goals in that game.

Karim Cassim has impressed in training

Karim Cassim: Manchester United UEFA U19 · 2026/27 Stat Karim Cassim Club Manchester United UEFA U19 Seasons 2026/27 Apps 1 Minutes 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

“In that theme, Pochettino is also expected to use United’s academy to develop the next generation. Karim Cassim has done well during two sessions with the first team.

“Jaume Camacho, another 17-year-old midfielder, has also shown qualities when training with the senior squad.”

This clearly shows that the new coaches are abreast of happenings within the academy and are keeping their eyes peeled for emerging stars.

Laurie Whitwell further claimed that Cassim could be fast-tracked into the senior fold in the coming year.

Karim Cassim soon in the first-team?

“The 17-year-old midfielder United signed from City this year could make the step up in 2027.”

The FA Youth Cup winner can play all across midfield and can even do a job out wide if needed. Such versatility could come in handy as the games come thick and fast in the coming months.

Another forgotten wonderkid who has impressed Pochettino is Jaydan Kamason.

The new head coach is in need of dynamism out wide; the 19-year-old could be just the player to provide it.

The former USMNT boss has always been known to give youth a chance, and hopefully, one of these aces can make their mark when the time comes.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images