Manchester United have a fine tradition of promoting youth and hope to do so even more with Mauricio Pochettino and Eva Olid as the head coaches of the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

Youth Cup

The Red Devils also have an excellent history in the FA Youth Cup, as no other team has won the trophy as many times.

United have come out on top 11 times in their history.

Their most recent success came in 2021/22 when Alejandro Garnacho’s brace helped United defeat Nottingham Forest in the final.

Manchester United first-team player Kobbie Mainoo was also part of the winning squad.

United were also successful in the 2010/11 season, with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard part of the winning group.

The Red Devils came agonisingly close last season to lifting the trophy for a 12th time, but they lost the final 2-1 to rivals Manchester City.

Third round locked in

United’s talented youngsters will start their quest for another title next week.

The club’s official website reports, “Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup tie against Burnley has been allocated a date.”

The site continues: “the third-round clash with the Clarets is to be held on Thursday 3 December. The game will kick off at 19:00 GMT at The County Ground in Leyland.”

Last time out against Burnley, United ended up winning 6-0 in a massive victory.

Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United’s all-time goalscorer Wayne Rooney, scored four goals in the match.

Nonetheless, Burnley will most likely be a much tougher nut to crack at home in a Youth Cup tie.

Man United Under 18s Results 26/27 Date Opponent H/A Score Result 21/11/2026 Derby County U18 H 2-3 L 31/10/2026 Blackburn Rovers U18 A 4-1 W 27/10/2026 Burnley U18 A 6-0 W 24/10/2026 Liverpool U18 H 6-3 W 17/10/2026 Nottingham Forest U18 A 1-1 D 19/09/2026 Wolves U18 H 6-0 W 12/09/2026 Newcastle United U18 A 2-0 W 05/09/2026 Middlesbrough U18 H 5-0 W 29/08/2026 Everton U18 A 3-0 W 22/08/2026 Manchester City U18 H 0-1 L

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images