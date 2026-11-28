Manchester United have secured one of their top young talents to a new deal.

Youth focus

With crippling debt and owners who are clearly unwilling to spend huge amounts of money, the Red Devils will likely need to turn to their academy more and more in coming months.

Playing and promoting youth is a keen tradition at the club and was one of the main attractions of appointing Manchester United main coach Mauricio Pochettino as he has always given young players the opportunity to shine in his previous jobs.

This can be seen in numerous young players like Jaydan Kamason and Karim Cassim taking part in first-team training already.

The Red Devils have numerous young talents in their squad right now as both the under-18s and under-21s are doing quite well in their domestic leagues.

The latest player to secure his future at the club is defender Yuel Helafu.

New deal

The club’s official website reports: “talented youngster Yuel Helafu has committed his future to Manchester United. The 18-year-old defender has signed a long-term professional contract.”

Helafu has been a regular in Darren Fletcher’s under-18 side and he also played a key role in the youth side reaching the FA Youth Cup final last season, which they ultimately narrowly lost to Manchester City.

Hard work = rewarded 💪🇾🇪 Talented youngster Yuel Helafu has signed a long-term professional contract with the club — congratulations, Yuel! 🔏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2026

The young full-back has also played for the under-21s, showing his experience and quality for his age.

The site also adds: “on the international front, the youngster has been called up by England’s Under-18s and Under-19s.”

Finally, the club concluded in its statement: “everyone at Manchester United is delighted that Yuel has signed a new deal and looks forward to seeing him progress.”

He has played 14 matches this season in all competitions, scoring a goal and providing three assists.

Yuel Helafu Career stats – 2026/27 Stat Yuel Helafu Yuel Helafu Season 2026/27 2026/27 Apps 5 3 Minutes 435 198 Clean sheets 1 0 Clean sheet % 20.00 0.00 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 1 Goals per game 0.00 0.33 Assists per game 0.00 0.33 Yellow cards 2 1 Red cards 0 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images