Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has made an uncomfortable admission as his side were beaten 4-0 by Brentford in his first home game.
Humiliated
United could slip to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were outclassed by Brentford. For now, they remain 19th but things could change if Crystal Palace secure a victory over Hull on Sunday.
The Red Devils started well as they controlled possession and created chances but things quickly unravelled.
A rapid first-half brace from Callum Wilson served to dampen the atmosphere at Old Trafford and put United on the back foot. Wilson’s double means that United are now the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six straight halves of football.
The record would be extended to a seventh half as Kristoffer Ajer and the substitute Kevin Schade completed Brentford’s first victory at Old Trafford since 1937.
Pochettino directed his players to applaud the home fans, who responded with loud jeers directed at both them and the ownership. Supporters shouted at the players, “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”
Pochettino spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the result and United’s current predicament.
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Brentford
|Brentford apps
|Brentford goals
|Source
|Stewart Houston
|1974–1980
|250
|16
|1972, 1972–1973 (loan)
|77
|9
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Tom Manley
|1931–1939
|195
|41
|1939–1952
|122
|8
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia
|Vince Hayes
|1901–1907, 1908–1910
|128
|2
|1907–1908
|13
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Graeme Hogg
|1984–1988
|110
|1
|1998
|25
|3
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Christian Eriksen
|2022–2025
|107
|8
|2022
|11
|1
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Alex Dawson
|1956–1962
|93
|54
|1970 (loan)
|10
|6
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Bryan Mbeumo
|2025–
|53
|16
|2019–2025
|242
|70
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Paddy Roche
|1974–1982
|53
|0
|1982–1984
|71
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Jim Brown
|1932–1934
|41
|17
|1934–1936, 1940
|1
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Billy Grassam
|1903–1905
|37
|14
|1909–1910
|4
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia
|Sonny Feehan
|1949–1950
|14
|0
|1954–1959
|30
|0
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
|Sergio Reguilón
|2023–2024
|12
|0
|2024 (loan)
|16
|0
|United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt
|Tommy Baldwin
|1975
|2
|0
|1977–1978
|4
|1
|United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only)
Pochettino’s remarks
The Argentine coach told Sky Sports, “It doesn’t look good when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford. We need to stay together and we need to try to fix something and we need to improve.”
“That is our circumstance, our reality – nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived and it’s a matter of time.”
“The players have my support but we understand the fans. We need to care, to stay together. We need our fans and to focus on the players. They need to perform and play. We are all disappointed for different reasons and everyone can have different opinions on situations. The most important thing is to improve things.”
He added, “We were better than Brentford. When we conceded first goal we were controlling the game. When you concede that is a moment that is then uphill, we tried to score and start to make some decisions that effect us and have consequences.”
“We have to build trust and confidence that if we concede we continue playing in the same way. That is normal because of the situation. The players have my support and we need to stay united.”
“We feel the pain and responsibility. At the same time that is the reality – we need to accept that and change it. We need to be strong and we are willing to push players to improve.”
Pochettino also spoke to BBC Match of the Day.
He explained, “Difficult to be positive. Very disappointed, disappointed at the same time because I feel sorry for the players. The players from the beginning, during 15-20 minutes we were very solid, organisation, structure. I think we were controlling the game. The moment we concede the goal, we should not concede this goal.”
“The game goes difficult, the intensity, the nerves. This situation, a situation like this, is affecting your confidence, but we need to be united and stay together and keep pushing. We are going to push to improve and, of course, it is only a matter of time that we are going to improve.”
“We need to stay together, we need to stay calm that is why we’re here. We have the responsibility to turn this situation into another way.”
On the United job being a bigger challenge than he anticipated, Pochettino remarked, “No, we knew it was going to be bigger. That is why we are here. No change in my view. Only that things needs time to change in football more. When the fixtures and schedule is so busy.”
“We knew when we arrived that we arrived in very difficult circumstances. We are because we are brave. We have the ability to keep pushing the players. With time, the moment to get a good rest, and we are going to keep pushing.”
“Difficult for the players – these kind of things happen. It is difficult to manage. They are so open to listen and to receiving all the information. In 10 days, playing three games is not easy to implement everything. I think it is a matter of time.”
“The reaction of the players when we lost 4-0. They tried and they care. That is the most important thing. We need to feel the pain and increase our standards and try to do anything to be much better. Now the players are disappointed and they are a little bit down. We need to recover as soon as possible.”
United are next in action on Wednesday when they go away to Newcastle.
Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images