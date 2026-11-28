

Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has made an uncomfortable admission as his side were beaten 4-0 by Brentford in his first home game.

Humiliated

United could slip to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were outclassed by Brentford. For now, they remain 19th but things could change if Crystal Palace secure a victory over Hull on Sunday.

The Red Devils started well as they controlled possession and created chances but things quickly unravelled.

A rapid first-half brace from Callum Wilson served to dampen the atmosphere at Old Trafford and put United on the back foot. Wilson’s double means that United are now the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six straight halves of football.

The record would be extended to a seventh half as Kristoffer Ajer and the substitute Kevin Schade completed Brentford’s first victory at Old Trafford since 1937.

Pochettino directed his players to applaud the home fans, who responded with loud jeers directed at both them and the ownership. Supporters shouted at the players, “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”

Pochettino spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the result and United’s current predicament.

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Brentford Player United United apps United goals Brentford Brentford apps Brentford goals Source Stewart Houston 1974–1980 250 16 1972, 1972–1973 (loan) 77 9 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Tom Manley 1931–1939 195 41 1939–1952 122 8 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Vince Hayes 1901–1907, 1908–1910 128 2 1907–1908 13 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Graeme Hogg 1984–1988 110 1 1998 25 3 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Christian Eriksen 2022–2025 107 8 2022 11 1 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Alex Dawson 1956–1962 93 54 1970 (loan) 10 6 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Bryan Mbeumo 2025– 53 16 2019–2025 242 70 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Paddy Roche 1974–1982 53 0 1982–1984 71 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Jim Brown 1932–1934 41 17 1934–1936, 1940 1 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Billy Grassam 1903–1905 37 14 1909–1910 4 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia Sonny Feehan 1949–1950 14 0 1954–1959 30 0 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2024 (loan) 16 0 United: API-Football · Brentford: Transfermarkt Tommy Baldwin 1975 2 0 1977–1978 4 1 United: Wikipedia · Brentford: Wikipedia (league only) Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

Pochettino’s remarks

The Argentine coach told Sky Sports, “It doesn’t look good when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford. We need to stay together and we need to try to fix something and we need to improve.”

“That is our circumstance, our reality – nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived and it’s a matter of time.”

“The players have my support but we understand the fans. We need to care, to stay together. We need our fans and to focus on the players. They need to perform and play. We are all disappointed for different reasons and everyone can have different opinions on situations. The most important thing is to improve things.”

He added, “We were better than Brentford. When we conceded first goal we were controlling the game. When you concede that is a moment that is then uphill, we tried to score and start to make some decisions that effect us and have consequences.”

“We have to build trust and confidence that if we concede we continue playing in the same way. That is normal because of the situation. The players have my support and we need to stay united.”

“We feel the pain and responsibility. At the same time that is the reality – we need to accept that and change it. We need to be strong and we are willing to push players to improve.”

Pochettino also spoke to BBC Match of the Day.

He explained, “Difficult to be positive. Very disappointed, disappointed at the same time because I feel sorry for the players. The players from the beginning, during 15-20 minutes we were very solid, organisation, structure. I think we were controlling the game. The moment we concede the goal, we should not concede this goal.”

“The game goes difficult, the intensity, the nerves. This situation, a situation like this, is affecting your confidence, but we need to be united and stay together and keep pushing. We are going to push to improve and, of course, it is only a matter of time that we are going to improve.”

“We need to stay together, we need to stay calm that is why we’re here. We have the responsibility to turn this situation into another way.”

On the United job being a bigger challenge than he anticipated, Pochettino remarked, “No, we knew it was going to be bigger. That is why we are here. No change in my view. Only that things needs time to change in football more. When the fixtures and schedule is so busy.”

“We knew when we arrived that we arrived in very difficult circumstances. We are because we are brave. We have the ability to keep pushing the players. With time, the moment to get a good rest, and we are going to keep pushing.”

“Difficult for the players – these kind of things happen. It is difficult to manage. They are so open to listen and to receiving all the information. In 10 days, playing three games is not easy to implement everything. I think it is a matter of time.”

“The reaction of the players when we lost 4-0. They tried and they care. That is the most important thing. We need to feel the pain and increase our standards and try to do anything to be much better. Now the players are disappointed and they are a little bit down. We need to recover as soon as possible.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they go away to Newcastle.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images