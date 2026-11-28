

Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Old Trafford was set to be Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge of Manchester United.

Expectations were high despite the Liverpool humbling, as the players showed in midweek that they were taking on board the new head coach’s advice.

It all came crumbling down as the Bees thrashed the Red Devils 4-0, the third league game running in which United have conceded four goals.

The hosts did start well, but the sheer number of chances spurned by an inexperienced forward line came back to bite them as the London side were far more clinical.

Youri Tielemans’ delusional claim

Not too many people will have positive things to say about that dreadful result, but Youri Tielemans felt the mentality was good from the team!

“I thought our mentality was good today, but obviously when you [lose] 4-0 it’s hard to say that.

“We just concede goals and then we can’t score either, so it’s a mix of everything. I don’t think it’s down to the mentality.”

The Belgian has been one of the worst signings in recent memory, and he struggled off the ball every time Brentford countered.

Y. Tielemans: Manchester United · 2026/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 5 1 16 Minutes 723 330 90 1143 Starts 10 4 1 15 Sub appearances 0 1 0 1 Goals 1 0 0 1 Assists 1 1 1 3 Avg rating 6.49 6.78 7.31 6.64 Shots 9 1 4 14 Shots on target 4 1 0 5 Shot accuracy % 44.4% 100.0% 0.0% 35.7% Conversion % 11.1% 0.0% 0.0% 7.1% Passes 503 183 56 742 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 87.0% 91.0% 88.0% Key passes 15 7 1 23 Dribbles attempted 8 3 3 14 Dribbles completed 3 1 2 6 Dribble success % 37.5% 33.3% 66.7% 42.9% Tackles 19 6 4 29 Interceptions 11 4 0 15 Blocks 4 1 1 6 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels 95 29 15 139 Duels won 50 16 11 77 Duels won % 52.6% 55.2% 73.3% 55.4% Fouls won 20 7 2 29 Fouls committed 6 6 1 13 Yellow cards 1 1 0 2 Red cards 0 1 0 1 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Need to stick together

The midfielder even added that the entire squad is invested and desperate to turn things around. Not on current evidence they don’t.

“Inside the changing room, everything is… It’s tough to say good, but everyone’s invested, everyone’s committed to the team and we really want to turn things around and to change things, but it’s just not happening at the moment out there.”

He reiterated the same comment he has been spouting since arriving that the players just need to stick together and things will take a turn.

“Tough times at the moment. We need to fight, stick together and work on the training pitch. It is not good times. Of course, it is completely normal, the fans are there with us, they don’t feel well, and we don’t feel well as players.”

Tielemans has sympathy for Pochettino

“We are frustrated as well. It is not happening for us at the moment. We need to keep fighting. You do it as a team. We have not been good enough as a team. That is the truth. We need to accept it, take responsibility and move on.”

It has been 18 games, and if even this timeframe is not enough to fix things, then United look doomed. The former Aston Villa player also sympathised with his new coach, claiming it is never easy to steady a sinking ship after taking control midway into a season.

“It is what it is, you come in the middle of the season and there is a load of games. He is trying to put his ideas in place, to put his message to try to get them across to the team. You don’t see the work going on behind the scenes as the results are negative. Hopefully, they will come.

“We know it is not positive times. We have not won a game since Roma at home in the Champions League before the break and we just need to get that feeling back in the next game.”

United are next in action against Newcastle, and drastic improvements are needed if the club are to get anything out of that game.

Feature image Evan Treacy via Getty Images