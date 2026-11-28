

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday, the third consecutive Premier League game in which the Red Devils have conceded four times.

Senne Lammens was shocking yet again, and the defence keeps leaking goals even when the team is in control of the game.

INEOS know that they need to bring in defensive reinforcements to help Mauricio Pochettino; otherwise things could get ugly really soon.

But the new head coach’s decision to start with Patrick Dorgu, Amad and Joshua Zirkzee backfired spectacularly.

Joshua Zirkzee struggles again

The trio have never been known for their goalscoring prowess, and that was clearly on display on Saturday. United had 24 shots, but only six on target.

The Dutchman, in particular, remains a mystery. His link-up play is great, and he can manipulate the ball in tight spaces, almost like a five-a-side baller.

But when it comes to the sheer grit needed to get into the box or finish off chances, he remains an underperforming asset for the club.

The 25-year-old looks much better when playing in Europe due to the slower tempo, but he struggles in the Premier League due to the sheer pace of the game in England.

Off the ball, he is a liability

This is especially apparent off the ball, with the former Bologna ace losing possession 12 times. And despite his physical frame, he is lightweight when it comes to protecting the ball.

The Netherlands international won only two duels out of eight (aerial and ground combined). He also did not complete a single tackle.

Against the Bees, the former Bologna ace managed a solitary attempt at goal, a weak effort from a promising position.

J. Zirkzee vs Brentford Stat J. Zirkzee Minutes 63 Goals 0 Assists 0 Avg rating 6.33 Shots 2 Shots on target 1 Shot accuracy % 50.0% Passes 23 Accurate passes 17 Pass accuracy % 73.9% Key passes 1 Dribbles attempted 3 Dribbles completed 2 Dribble success % 66.7% Tackles 0 Interceptions 2 Blocks 0 Duels 8 Duels won 2 Duels won % 25.0% 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat J. Zirkzee Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 3 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

And he produced one key pass while completing two dribbles (all stats via Sofascore). That is simply not good enough for a United striker leading the line.

Time for a new striker to come in

He was handed a rare chance to start a league game and he let the boss down. Talks of an impending exit will surely ramp up in the coming weeks.

No wonder Pochettino needs another striker in Benjamin Sesko’s absence. Until then, he should start his heavy hitters like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha moving forward.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images