Marcus Rashford’s brother met with Paris Saint-Germain officials last week

Less than three weeks are left for the summer transfer window to close and Manchester United are struggling to add players as per usual.

Only three players have come through the doors so far and Erik ten Hag is desperate for further reinforcements to arrive, especially in midfield and attack.

The Dutch manager will not be pleased with the timing of the latest bombshell that dropped on Thursday as Marcus Rashford was linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

And now The Telegraph have reported that the England international’s brother Dwaine, who is also his agent, had even gone to Paris last week to meet the PSG entourage and held initial talks.

The Ligue 1 club are said to be cautiously moving forward as they are unsure about Rashford’s plans. United, on the other hand, have issued a hands-off warning and stated that Rashford is not for sale according to Sky Sports.

The academy graduate has one year left in his contract with the Red Devils with the club having the option to extend it by a year. And only an incredible offer can sway United’s minds, which they do not see forthcoming.

Rashford wants new deal

The Mancunian has indicated in the past that he would like to stay at United for the whole of his career. And he would be willing to listen to United’s offer of a contract renewal.

PSG are aware of this fact as well and are reluctant to get involved if the 24-year-old is only after a pay rise at his boyhood club.

Last year, the Englishman’s entourage were indicating that the attacker was not happy at United and it showed with a massive drop off in terms of form and application on the pitch.

But fears of being sidelined under Ten Hag were displaced in pre-season with the Dutchman counting on the English forward more than Anthony Elanga, whom Ralf Rangnick used to prefer over Rashford.

A full pre-season and fitness work has helped Rashford look the part in the friendlies but he could not carry forward that momentum into the Brighton game where he once gain looked lost.

United will be hoping that they get to see the best of Rashford soon or else a move elsewhere might be in the offing. PSG’s manager Christophe Galtier has indicated that he needs a new striker. An in-from Rashford would do the trick except for the fact that he has not looked close to his best for the last 18 months.



