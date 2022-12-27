Chelsea enter the race for Manchester United and Arsenal target Joao Felix



It was heartbreak for all Manchester United fans just after Christmas as long-term attacking target Cody Gakpo sealed a transfer to arch-rivals Liverpool.

Reports in the past few weeks linking the Dutch international to a move to Old Trafford had ramped up and the hope was the deal would be concluded swiftly.

But in a sudden twist, the Merseyside club stole a march on United and sealed a super-quick deal for the PSV Eindhoven attacker, news of which broke just an hour before the confirmation arrived.

Heartbreak for United

Erik ten Hag and Gakpo shared the same agency and United had even spoken to the forward during the summer, before eventually landing Antony.

The former Ajax boss had publicly revealed that his team was short on firepower up front, which made a deal for Gakpo all the more probable.

But now that the 23-year-old is out of reach, the Red Devils need to figure out how best to solve their goal-scoring crisis.

The remaining options include the likes of Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao and Memphis Depay. But getting the likes of Ramos and Leao will prove to be a bridge too far considering how stretched the finances are at the club.

While Depay would prove to be a short-term option, Felix would represent a brilliant option going forward and Atletico Madrid are open to negotiating a loan deal in January.

Chelsea have joined the race for Joao Felix while Liverpool are about to sign Cody Gakpo. Erik ten Hag will certainly be furious because he obviously wanted Gakpo but could miss out due to Man Utd being slow. Embarrassing! — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 26, 2022

Felix’s relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone has broken down completely and with the disgruntled forward not happy in Madrid anymore, the club have revealed that they are open to the star leaving.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Red Devils and Arsenal are fighting it out for the Portugal international with the Gunners considered to be leading the chase at the moment.

Chelsea could trump United & Arsenal

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, “Chelsea are looking at a deal for Atletico Madrid Joao Felix on an initial loan to bolster Graham Potter’s attack for the second half of the season.”

Potter is targeting a defender and a goal-scoring winger in January and Felix fits the bill perfectly.

“According to Spanish sources, Atletico are braced for an offer from Chelsea as they look to climb back into the Champions League places,” the report added.

“Chelsea are considering a loan with an option or obligation to buy in the summer, depending on the terms Atletico want for Felix’s departure.”

Recent comments made by journalists have indicated that Ten Hag wants an out-and-out striker in the mould of a traditional No 9 and if that is true, Felix might be better served heading elsewhere.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



