Crystal Palace “open to Marc Guehi’s departure” as Manchester United make inquiries



Manchester United have made inquiries about Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Guehi, with Palace open to selling the English defender amidst heavy interest in him.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report detailing the Red Devils’ interest in Guehi, who only joined Palace in the summer of 2021 in an £18 million deal from Chelsea.

It was indicated that Palace will not sell Guehi for anything less than £50m.

Guehi has developed significantly since arriving at Selhurst Park.

He is calm, composed and boasts of remarkable technical ability on the ball, even under pressure.

Beyond these qualities, Guehi is a leader even at such a young age. In the absence of regular captain Luka Milivojevic, Guehi has regularly donned the armband for the Eagles.

During his tenure at Palace, Guehi has also notched three caps for England.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reports that the 22-year-old has attracted the interest of Tottenham and United.

“Crystal Palace is open to the departure of Marc Guehi,” Aouna said.

“Tottenham and Manchester United have made inquiries about his situation.”

“Palace is not willing to sell Michel Olise this summer. Despite the interest of many clubs, Olise is happy and he will not force a departure.”

Guehi is not the first defender United have been linked to ahead of the summer transfer window.

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is also on the club’s radar. Axel Disasi is another who the Red Devils are keen on.

It has been suggested that Harry Maguire may leave Old Trafford. Guehi would be an astute replacement.

