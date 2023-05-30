Erik ten Hag has already made up his mind on Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer

Erik ten Hag faces a summer of big decisions as he looks to retool his Manchester United squad ahead of next season, but the Dutchman has already made up his mind on two players.

That is according to Mail Sport, who claim that Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer have no future at the club.

Ten Hag is an admirer of both players but has no intention of making either a permanent signing this summer.

Weghorst will return to Burnley in June, although it would appear that he will be looking for a move away from Vincent Kompany’s side despite their imminent return to the Premier League.

The gangly centre forward will end his loan spell having failed to score a single league goal despite having made seventeen appearances in the competition since joining in January.

His effort and attitude were often praised by both his manager and his teammates.

Ultimately, however, once the novelty of seeing Manchester United field an actual striker wore off, it became painfully evident that Weghorst was not of the required standard.

Marcel Sabitzer was the marginally more impressive of the two outfielders drafted in during the winter window, having had a couple of good games in a United shirt.

The Austrian scored twice against Sevilla in the Europa League first leg, with United ultimately crashing out of the competition on aggregate after a slew of misfortune that would have made Job start asking questions.

Aside from that, he was an unspectacular addition, whose season was ended a month earlier due to injury.

The news from Mail Sport confirms earlier reports from The Peoples Person, with Sabitzer making way for a new midfielder and Weghorst having played his way out of the possibility of a permanent deal some time ago.

Manchester United will now set about replacing the two departing loanees with player of genuine quality. Interestingly, Mail Sport reports that the Red Devils will target a “young forward” as a priority, before generating cash for a midfielder, centre back, and goalkeeper through player sales.







