Everton contact Manchester United about the possibility of signing Tom Heaton



Everton have established contact with Manchester to explore the possibility of signing Tom Heaton.

The Toffees are the latest Premier League club to express interest in the veteran goalkeeper after Luton Town also made enquiries.

Hull City are also admirers of Heaton.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that Erik ten Hag has made the decision not to let Heaton leave this summer.

This comes as the United boss grapples with a crisis in the goalkeeping department.

The future of David de Gea is up in the air. The Spaniard is now a free agent although United remain keen to engage in further talks to find a resolution over the player’s contract saga.

Dean Henderson is likely to be sold, in a move that would boost Ten Hag’s transfer budget.

In light of all this, Heaton is set to stay at Old Trafford for at least one more season despite his reported wish to go to Luton Town and see out the latter stages of his career as a starter in a top-flight club.

Football Insider relays that Everton have made an approach to United regarding bringing the 37-year-old to Goodison Park.

“Everton have made contact with Man United over a possible deal for veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, sources have told Football Insider.

“Everton boss Sean Dyche, who managed the former England international at Burnley, is keen to reunite with the shot-stopper this summer.”

“The Toffees move comes after Asmir Begovic walked away from Goodison Park at the end of his contract.”

Heaton only managed two appearances for the Red Devils last term – both came in the League Cup, which United won after beating Newcastle in the final at Wembley.

He kept clean sheets in both games.

