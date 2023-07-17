Marcus Rashford’s new five-year contract worth £325,000 per week



As reported here earlier, Marcus Rashford is set to sign a bumper new five-year deal which will keep the boyhood United fan at Old Trafford until 2028.

The news was broken this morning by The Athletic, but they did not disclose the figures involved.

The Times has now filled in the gap, stating that the contract is worth in the region of £325,000 a week.

The new deal is a significant increase on Rashford’s existing one, and places the talismanic forward at the top of the Manchester United payroll, following David De Gea’s departure.

The Times reports ‘negotiations are in the final stages’ with personal terms and contract length ‘agreed in principle.’

This agreement represents a significant boost for Erik ten Hag, who has carefully presided over a rejuvenated Rashford, following a dismal season the year prior to the Dutchman’s appointment.

The forward reached the 30 goal mark in all competitions for the first time in his United career, displaying a level of clinical finishing and attacking diversity previously unseen. Ten Hag and Rashford appear a perfect match.

In a forward line which contained Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst, Jadon Sancho and Antony, Rashford was a solitary figure of quality and threat. The continued pursuit of a new number nine confirms ten Hag’s negative assessment of Rashford’s supporting cast.

It would, therefore, not be an understatement to say Rashford single-handedly carried United’s attack last season.

Ten Hag has described Rashford as ‘definitely one of the best’ forwards in Europe and the Dutchman will be delighted to have their long-term future at United together confirmed.

Interest has been quietly building for some time in the English forward, both from within the Premier League and further afield. PSG are long-term admirers of Rashford as reported here by The Peoples Person.

Furthermore, David Ornstein details the forward ‘received more lucrative offers’ from fellow Premier League club as well. While these clubs are not named, it is easy to speculate upon which teams would be interested (and financially capable) of such a move.

These offers were not entertained by Rashford.

United’s number ten has no desire to leave the club he has ‘dreamed of winning major honours’ for since he joined as a seven-year old boy. This new deal is the latest expression of this dream.

Rashford’s continued tenure at Manchester United will prove an integral part of achieving this dream for himself, his manager and the Old Trafford faithful alike.

