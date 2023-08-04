Market expert warns Fiorentina about delay in agreeing a deal with Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United may have plugged holes in goal and upfront but manager Erik ten Hag is eager to further add to his midfield.

Mason Mount is expected to play alongside Casemiro and alleviate some of the pressure that was put on Christian Eriksen.

However, the manager wants someone who can fulfill the defensive midfield role when the Brazilian is not there.

The former Real Madrid man was suspended on three separate occasions last season and judging by Premier League refereeing standards, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Casemiro will be suspended in the coming campaign as well.

United need cover for Casemiro

Last season, the manager tried to utilise Scott McTominay in his place but he failed to fill the massive void and thus the Dutchman is eyeing a move for Sofyan Amrabat, having managed his breakthrough back in FC Utrecht.

The Moroccan was a revelation last season, guiding Morocco to a fourth-place finish in the Qatar World Cup and taking his club Fiorentina all the way to the UEFA Conference League final.

The 26-year-old is tailor-made for the role and the player himself is said to be keen on joining the Red Devils, even rejecting a higher salary offer from Saudi Arabia.

The club’s takeover process is still going on, with no end in sight. With the Glazers still at the helm, United have already exhausted their transfer kitty.

And now they need to offload a few players before they can officially come in for the Fiorentina star. And this delay could end up benefiting the 20-time English league champions.

The midfielder has already informed the club that he is eager to move on and thus the Serie A side are caught in the middle of a conundrum, whether to stick to a high valuation or just move the player on as soon as possible.

Market expert Fabio Parisi has claimed that dragging negotiations late into the window will harm La Viola more and that they should try to speed up the transfer.

Amrabat deal should be concluded soon for Fiorentina’s sake

“The fact that a player like Amrabat feels out of the project and that the negotiations with the Reds continue to be late represents a risk for Fiorentina.

“The Viola club wishes to conclude and to bring this negotiation with Manchester United to fruition by imposing its own conditions. I think for the good of all this situation will have to be unblocked soon,” Parisi was quoted as saying by Firenze Viola.

Amrabat wants to leave and has his eyes set on United and that places the Red Devils in an advantageous position. Any delay will likely result in United getting their man for an even cheaper rate.

Fiorentina are reportedly holding out for somewhere between €30 million-€35 million according to most reports while United would ideally like to agree on a deal for a lower base fee.