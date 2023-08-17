“That’s on us”: Man United’s chief explains Mason Greenwood decision-making process



Manchester United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche has insisted that the final decision as to whether Mason Greenwood will be re-integrated into the squad rests with Richard Arnold.

Greenwood has not competitively played for Manchester United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

All charges against him were eventually dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

It was thought that the decision regarding Greenwood’s return rested on the shoulders of members of the women’s team, some of whom are currently participating in the ongoing World Cup.

However, a report covered by The Peoples Person set the record straight and detailed that it was simply a matter of their feedback being sought and that it will have no bearing as to the course of action United choose to take.

Today, The Athletic broke news that Richard Arnold has already told senior staff at Old Trafford that Greenwood is set to make his return.

A subsequent official statement issued by the Red Devils refuted claims that a decision has been made and explained that their internal investigation is over, with a conclusive verdict now imminent.

Roche spoke to Laurie Whitwell before United released their statement and was asked about the Greenwood situation.

She said, “We’ve done a really detailed and thorough internal investigation and we’ve asked as many people as we can around what happened and try to understand it beyond the original investigation done by the police.”

“You’d expect us to consult with people who were relevant in terms of stakeholder groups.”

She told Whitwell, “And now we just need to make the decision. That decision is firmly a decision that’s on us.”

United’s Head of Fan Engagement Rick McGagh weighed in on the matter and refuted any suggestion that there have been “full consultations” with the Fan Advisory Board on what decision is to be made regarding Greenwood’s immediate future.

