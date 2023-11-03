Borussia Dortmund not aware of swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens



Manchester United followed up their Manchester derby defeat with an even more atrocious display, dismantled 0-3 by Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The defending champions’ exit from the Carabao Cup has now compounded matters for manager Erik ten Hag who is facing the heat as sack rumours intensify.

Injuries aside, his big-name players are letting him down consistently as the team grapples with a lack of goals.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled domestically, which was expected considering his age, while all his wingers have flattered to deceive.

United’s struggles up front exacerbated by Sancho absence

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has one goal to his name while Antony currently looks like of of United’s worst-ever buys.

Ten Hag could have done with Jadon Sancho’s trickery out wide but the Englishman remains banished from the first team after failing to apologise to the manager.

He was called out by Ten Hag after lacklustre training displays and the winger responded by accusing the manager of favouritism on social media.

The 23-year-old’s stance of not apologising has meant he is unlikely to return to the first XI and a January departure, whether on loan or permanently, looks the likeliest outcome.

A lot of clubs have been mentioned as possible suitors for the England international with former club Borussia Dortmund also in the race.

Recent reports had suggested that the Bundesliga giants are open to a loan move with their own starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens heading the other way in a temporary deal.

Sky Sports reporter Christian Falk has since refuted those claims in his column for CaughtOffside.

“Incidentally, Dortmund have heard nothing about Jadon Sancho’s potential swap deal for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, which was reported as a rumour.”

Swap deal off?

The 19-year-old Dortmund star can play on both wings and is touted to be one of the future stars to watch out for.

He remains raw and thus might not be too much of a help to Ten Hag in case of a January arrival. He has one assist so far this season while he scored thrice last term.

Sancho, on the other hand, needs to play in order to be in contention for the Euros and a move to Dortmund makes sense as he flourished in Germany.

If United can recoup a large portion of the initial fee they paid for him, it would be a good deal to complete.