Man United technical director Darren Fletcher also at risk once Sir Jim Ratcliffe begins club audit



More than a year after Manchester United owners, the Glazers announced a strategic review, the club could see the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as minority shareholder.

The INEOS chairman and Sheikh Jassim Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani were among the bidders who wanted complete control of the club only for the deeply unpopular American family to hold out in the hopes of earning even more money.

With the view of ending the impasse, the British billionaire decided to change his offer and he instead decided to buy 25 percent of the club and is reportedly eyeing complete sporting control.

Ratcliffe’s entry and multiple changes in the background

A lot of changes behind the scenes is set to happen once the deal is ratified by the Premier League. Club CEO Richard Arnold has already decided to step down with a temporary CEO currently in place.

Football director John Murtough’s spot is also in danger after he oversaw a couple of disastrous transfer windows with the club overspending on almost all targets while not backing the manager with the players he wanted initially.

Ratcliffe’s overhaul of United’s structure could see former Juventus and PSG chief Jean-Claude Blanc join the club.

Former Tottenham and Monaco director of football Paul Mitchell, Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, and even former AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini have been mentioned as potential candidates to replace Murtough.

As per Givemesport, United’s technical director Darren Fletcher could also pay the price for being too close to Murtough. Fletcher’s role is currently that of overseeing United’s loan deals for the academy youngsters.

When Ratcliffe does come, he will eventually take a look into the loan network as well and might choose to do a factory reset in that department as well in a bid to start from scratch.

“After a decade of erratic transfer dealings, poor buys and few big hits, Director of Football John Murtough is being tipped to leave his post before next season.

“And until Ratcliffe’s plans become totally clear that could mean respected former United star Darren Fletcher may also be in the firing line, with some believing the 39-year-old may be being damaged by association with Murtough.

“Former Scottish international Fletcher, a five-time Premier League champion during his days at United, is currently the club’s Technical Director with responsibility for organising United’s loan programme for Academy stars.

Fletcher also in danger of losing job

“That facet of the business will be looked at but for now it’s low down on Ratcliffe’s list of priorities if, as is believed, he takes overall control of United’s football operations.

“But plenty of critics believe United’s recruitment department is so far behind those at other clubs, Ratcliffe may be advised to make wholesale changes – potentially leaving popular Fletcher at risk.”

Fans would want Ratcliffe to conduct a complete review of the club’s structure to try and figure out how to improve in all facets.

He should be ruthless when it comes to culling any employee not fit for purpose irrespective of his past associations with the club.

