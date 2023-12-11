Manchester United not planning to extend Anthony Martial’s contract



Manchester United are not planning to trigger the one-year extension clause in Anthony Martial’s contract.

As per David Ornstein (The Athletic), the club are instead open to letting the French forward leave in January, should a suitable offer arrive, or let his contract run expire this summer.

