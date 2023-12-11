Home » Manchester United not planning to extend Anthony Martial’s contract

Manchester United not planning to extend Anthony Martial’s contract

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox


Manchester United are not planning to trigger the one-year extension clause in Anthony Martial’s contract.

As per David Ornstein (The Athletic), the club are instead open to letting the French forward leave in January, should a suitable offer arrive, or let his contract run expire this summer.

More to follow…

