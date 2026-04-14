Evan Ndicka and Manu Kone: AS Roma agreement gifts United opening to sign duo



Manchester United have been handed a golden opportunity to sign AS Roma duo Evan Ndicka and Manu Kone as details emerge of an agreement between the Serie A club and UEFA.

Ndicka and Kone interest

United are bracing for another busy summer transfer window, with a return to the Champions League looking increasingly likely. Despite suffering a 2-1 loss to Leeds on Monday evening, United remain in third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Aston Villa in fourth position.

The increased workload next season demands United have a deeper squad and while bolstering the midfield is believed to be the priority, other areas of the pitch could also come into play. This includes the defensive department.

United are continuing to assess their options and two Roma players are believed to be on their radar – Ndicka and Kone.

Ndicka has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining Roma as a free agent in 2023. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are looking to beat Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to the Ivorian’s signature.

It was stated that Roma value Ndicka at around €45m.

Meanwhile, while most of the talk about United’s midfield targets has focused on the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, the club could look at alternative and more affordable options, especially if they want to make multiple additions. This is where Kone comes in.

Like Ndicka, it’s believed United may also have to ward off competition to snap up Kone.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb have revealed that an agreement between UEFA and Roma could boost United’s hopes of landing either of the two players.

Huge opening

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roma struck an agreement with UEFA three years ago, requiring the Giallorossi to “complete at least one significant capital gain by June 30th”, even if they secure Champions League football.

Simply put, Roma must make at least one major sale before 30 June.

After this is done, Roma will then be able to strengthen their ranks, although primarily through loan deals with an option to buy or conditional obligations. Roma need to generate at least €60m (£52m).

The Italian news outlet writes, “In this scenario, the Roman club can’t rule out any transfers. They can’t even rule out two departures.”

“But in the meantime, they’re working to begin assessing what kind of offers might arrive in the next two and a half months.”

The two players who are most likely to be sold are Ndicka and Kone. Ndicka’s sale is even more attractive considering his exit would represent a net capital gain, as Roma did not pay a fee for him. Roma may accept €30-35m, which is €10-15m less than the initially stated price.

This development may prompt United to swing into action for the two players.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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