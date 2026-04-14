Eli Junior Kroupi: Man United plot to exploit Bournemouth for French starlet

Manchester United are plotting to exploit uncertainty at the Vitality Stadium this summer by striking a deal for AFC Bournemouth starlet Eli Junior Kroupi, according to a new report.

Major Upheaval

Bournemouth are braced for major upheaval after it was announced that Andoni Iraola would leave the south coast at the end of the season. The Cherries have become accustomed to losing their best players to bigger clubs in recent years, safe in the knowledge that they had an outstanding tactician in the dugout to help navigate these changes.

However, Iraola has decided against extending his expiring contract, despite months of negotiations with the executive branch. While it is an amicable break between both parties, it will prove a significant hurdle for the club to traverse.

One of the major attractions for young players joining Bournemouth was the chance to work with Iraola. His track record in improving new signings, right across the pitch, is almost second to none in the Premier League.

One perfect example is Kroupi, who was signed from French side Lorient in February 2025, only to be loaned back to France for the remainder of the campaign. He scored an impressive 22 goals in 30 games in Ligue 2, despite only turning 19 last summer.

This red-hot form has continued after swapping France for England, with 10 strikes in 27 appearances for Bournemouth this season – a goal every 125 minutes. He is the first teenager in the Premier League to reach double figures in over two decades.

It has even led to comparisons to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe, given their similarities in profile and origin in French football.

United plot a raid

It’s little wonder, therefore, that the “new Mbappe” has caught the eye of the country’s biggest clubs, with The Daily Mail revealing United are joined by Arsenal and Chelsea in their admiration of the France under-21 international.

“Kroupi is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, notably Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as teams in Spain. The talented 19-year-old forward is well known to United after scoring the equaliser in Bournemouth’s 4-4 draw at Old Trafford and again in the 2-2 draw on the south coast last month.”

The report states Iraola is “unlikely to be the only departure” from the Vitality Stadium this summer, with United also strongly linked with a move for Marcos Senesi.

The 28-year-old Argentine centre-back will be available on a free transfer as his contract with the Cherries expires in May. He is understood to be prioritising remaining in England over offers from top clubs on the continent, including Atlético Madrid and Juventus.

Final Thoughts

If United were able to strike a double deal for both Kroupi and Senesi, it would provide a major boost at both ends of the pitch for the Red Devils ahead of an increased schedule next season.

The French starlet is undoubtedly one of the most exciting attacking talents in all of Europe, possessing a versatile skillset which would lend itself as a complement to Benjamin Sesko, rather than instead of. Similarly, Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford looks set to end this summer, with a replacement, and upgrade, needed for the Dutchman to take United’s forward line to the next level.

Kroupi fits the bill, with the confidence and swagger of a Red Devil, despite his tender years – and he looks set to follow his manager through the exit door for Bournemouth this summer.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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