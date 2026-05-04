Ederson: Why United are leading the race for Atalanta midfield engine

Manchester United’s midfield won them all three points against Liverpool in a game marred by individual errors.

All five goals at Old Trafford were arguably the result of defensive blunders rather than the quality of either attack. However, it was the physicality and resilience of United’s midfield that proved decisive on a topsy-turvy evening.

Reports in Italy now suggest that United are pushing to sign a Brazilian midfield warrior who would add even more steel to the middle of the park.

Manchester United pushing to sign Ederson

According to Calciomercato.it, Manchester United have intensified contact with Atalanta midfielder Ederson in recent days.

The 26-year-old Brazilian workhorse reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

However, the La Liga giants have not managed to get any closer to the Serie A side’s asking price, which is thought to be between €45m and €50m (£38.90-£43.1m).

It is claimed that United are willing to take advantage of Atletico’s hesitation, partly because they have the “resources” to meet Atalanta’s demands.

The six-foot-tall midfielder is a strong tackler, whose combative style of play, boxy frame, and willingness to fight for every ball make him a very solid defensive midfielder.

Manchester United in pole position for Ederson

A separate report from TuttoJuve claims that Atalanta’s stance has deterred several suitors, including Juventus.

It is believed United are the club with the “best chance” of landing Ederson, who has emerged as the “perfect player” in their search for Casemiro’s successor. He is entering the final 12 months of his contract in Bergamo.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is an admirer of Ederson.

Meanwhile, Casemiro is allegedly in talks with Inter Miami over a summer move. Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, the Major League Soccer outfit is thought to be his preferred destination.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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