Gleison Bremer: Inter Milan no obstacle as United eye South American star



Inter Milan are now the least of Manchester United’s worries in their hopes of signing Gleison Bremer to bolster their backline.

A centre-back signing is one INEOS may look to make. United’s senior defenders have struggled with injuries this season. As serious as next season is, United simply cannot go into a tough Champions League game as they did in April’s Stamford Bridge visit, where all senior defenders were missing.

Given Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt’s injury struggles, the solution lies in finding another experienced defender from whom Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven can learn.

That defender could certainly be Juventus’ Brazilian defender Bremer.

Gleison Bremer transfer situation

Not long ago, The Peoples Person relayed a report that Bremer may have played his last game for Juventus, a report that strongly linked him with a move to Old Trafford.

Days later, a report emerged presenting Inter Milan as a serious threat in United’s pursuit of Bremer.

However, just as all eyes were on how United would respond to the Inter transfer threat, an interesting update has emerged.

Calciomercato has discussed Juve’s need to sell and how Bremer is one player they are prepared to sell to boost their finances, given their missing out on Champions League football.

That report goes on to assess where the South American defender could move to. They write:

“Bremer would like to play in the Premier League, where his profile is appreciated by Liverpool and Manchester United.”

They go on to reveal: “Bayern Munich is also considering Bremer: the latter could attempt a move in the coming weeks, perhaps including Kim, who was a key player in Napoli’s 2023 Scudetto campaign and is highly regarded by Spalletti.”

Inter Milan ruled out in Bremer chase

The report then went on to address talk of a potential switch to the San Siro:

“Inter are also looking for a central defender, but it’s unlikely that Juventus and Bremer himself, for obvious environmental and rivalry reasons, will choose to pursue this option.”

This revelation should certainly come as a big boost to United’s hopes of signing Bremer.

The race may well be down to Liverpool and United, with the Old Lady’s need to sell likely to see them turn down any swap deal talk.

INEOS need to step up their efforts if Bremer is the player they really want.

The 29-year-old could be one fine defensive addition to this United side. His experience will be massive in United’s return to Europe.

Set-piece weapon

That said, with Casemiro‘s exit, United need another set-piece weapon, and Bremer is exactly that. In Serie A this season, he is the top-scoring defender with four goals, three of which came from corners or free kicks.

Featured image Omar Veiga via Getty Images

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