Rafael Leao sends come-and-get-me plea to United



With all specialist left wingers abandoned by Ruben Amorim, Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick had to make do with stop-gap arrangements.

He ended up utilising support striker Matheus Cunha and left wingback Patrick Dorgu out on the left, and both were immense when called upon.

So much so that there are plans of converting the Dane into a winger, while INEOS are mulling over not addressing this gaping hole in the squad.

Add to this United’s need for a backup striker to support Benjamin Sesko, it is clear the co-owners could do with a versatile attacker.

Rafael Leao keen to join United

Amid all this, AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao has confirmed his desire to leave the San Siro after seven years.

The Portugal international excels on the left, but is equally adept at playing through the middle, with the 26-year-old netting 10 times last season, while also registering three assists.

He has already revealed his love for the 20-time English league champions, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have now revealed that Rafael Leao is desperate to play in the Premier League from next season.

Despite interest from Turkiye, the Rossoneri ace has eyes only for United. The report mentions that INEOS are well aware of the winger’s interest in joining them and they admire him as well.

INEOS also admire Rafael Leao

No concrete talks have taken place until now, with Barcelona also keeping an eye on developments.

“Leao won’t be content with just a change of scenery. He’s made his objective very clear: “When the time comes, I’ll evaluate options to continue my career and compete at the highest levels of European football.”

“So: no cascade of millions from the Arab world, and probably not even from Turkey, despite a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby smouldering in Istanbul to land Rafa.

“He, therefore, is essentially looking at the Premier League, and United in particular. In recent days, he had said, among other things: “I often watch the Premier League. I like Manchester United, especially for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is my idol, but Arsenal is also a team I follow on TV.”

Rafael Leao could plug multiple holes in the squad

“And in this context, given what has filtered out of England recently, Manchester is not indifferent to Rafa. Much more in the background, however, is the Barcelona option, which had been discussed in more distant times.”

United could do with someone as explosive as the “extraordinary” Portuguese star. He could fill in at two different positions, and would be a gamechanger in Carrick’s system.

He is reportedly valued between £34 and £52 million. Whether INEOS can stump up the cash, given their midfield rebuild plans, will be interesting to see.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

