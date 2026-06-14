Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man United target breaks his silence on transfer talk



Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi has addressed the mounting speculation over his future, even as he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Bouaddi interest

Bouaddi enjoyed a stunning 2025/26 season with Lille, drawing attention to himself ahead of the summer window, which officially opens on Monday, 15 June.

Aged just 16 years and three days, he made his Lille debut in October 2023 and swiftly became a regular under former manager Paulo Fonseca. During that time, he featured alongside fellow teenager Leny Yoro, who would later move to Old Trafford.

A technically adept dribbler, Bouaddi has kicked on over the past few months, adding sublime passing and defensive solidity to his already impressive skillset.

Bouaddi announced himself to the world on Saturday, as Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in their World Cup opener. Having turned his back on France to represent Morocco, he showed exactly why he has become one of the most admired players in Europe.

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements and Bouaddi is said to be a player of interest to the club. Arsenal have also been mentioned to be in the running for his services.

The 18-year-old spoke to David Ornstein of The Athletic and issued a response to the mounting speculation over his future.

Bouaddi speaks

When it was put to him that there is plenty of talk in England about him potentially sealing a switch to the Premier League, Bouaddi answered, “For the moment I’m only focused on the World Cup.”

“I cannot answer to this right now.”

“But of course I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me but for now I’m only focused on the World Cup and we will try to give everything to do our best.”

🚨 Excl: Ayyoub Bouaddi on future amid growing interest in Lille & #Morocco midfielder – “I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me but for now I’m only focused on the WC and we will try to give everything to do our best” @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/4wSOvZxzaY pic.twitter.com/yVlM5kTrIJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 14, 2026

He didn’t give a full-blown come-get-me plea, yet it’s noteworthy that Bouaddi didn’t dismiss an exit either. That hint of openness suggests he might be receptive to a switch.

United will do well to keep tabs on him and how his World Cup campaign unfolds.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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