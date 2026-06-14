Mateus Fernandes: West Ham chief doubles down on unshakable stance over potential sale



After striking a deal for Ederson with an announcement expected soon, Manchester United are keen on signing Mateus Fernandes.

Elliot Anderson could have been United’s dream midfield signing to follow the Atalanta midfielder. However, Anderson has no interest in moving to Old Trafford; he prefers a switch to the Etihad.

His preference, combined with the staggering fee Nottingham Forest are demanding, has made it straightforward for Manchester United to look elsewhere.

Attention has quickly turned to securing Fernandes from the London Stadium.

With West Ham relegated, one would have thought the Portuguese star would be available at a bargain, but unfortunately, that is not the case.

Mateus Fernandes is going for a big fee

The Hammers want a cool £80 million to let the 21-year-old go.

With top clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also keen on the all-action modern midfielder, the East London side have had little trouble holding firm on that asking price.

Yet there has been talk of Fernandes preferring United, with personal terms not an issue. With his preference likely prompting rival clubs to pull out of the race, one might have expected the fee to drop accordingly.

No chance West Ham lower their asking price

However, as West Ham shareholder Daniel Kretinsky told The Times s, clubs should not expect any bargain deals. Deals will be done strictly on their terms, as he explained:

“We have a very credible strategy. We don’t need to sell the players for financial reasons. We are doing this to make sure we are promoted back to the Premier League immediately. That is our only goal.

“Key players are waiting for us. They want to see there is a real chance of keeping the squad together. What matters is funding, strategy and consistency.

“We have spoken to all of them. They need to see that our project is real and serious. Promotion is our only goal.”

Man United may have no choice but to do the obvious

Kretinsky could not have been any clearer: West Ham will be tough in negotiations.

If they truly mean it, the only solution is for INEOS to go ahead and give them what they want to get the deal done. With a third midfielder signing anticipated, United simply cannot afford a prolonged transfer saga.

And with most of the budget expected to be channelled into building the midfield, surely after securing Ederson for around £35 million, the 20-time English champions can afford two big-money midfield signings.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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