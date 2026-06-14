Real Madrid’s latest Mateus Fernandes stance as Man United step up chase



Manchester United have been left with a clear pathway to complete a deal for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes following Real Madrid’s latest position on the player.

Fernandes pursuit

United are believed to be stepping up their hunt to secure Fernandes’ signature as part of the club’s effort to overhaul their midfield.

The Red Devils have already wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, who will officially join the club after Brazil’s involvement in the World Cup. At the moment, all attention appears to have shifted to Fernandes.

The Portugal international enjoyed a brilliant individual season despite West Ham’s relegation to the Championship. He caught the eye with his impressive performances in the middle of the park. It’s inevitable that he will be sold, with the Hammers in desperate need to raise funds. Fernandes stands out as their biggest asset.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are set to table an opening bid for the player, who is open to an Old Trafford switch. West Ham value Fernandes at £80m but they’re not in a strong position due to their relegation and turmoil surrounding the club, amidst David Sullivan’s resignation as chairman following allegations of sexually exploitative and predatory behaviour.

There have been suggestions that a deal could be done quickly, as early as before the end of this month.

Alongside United, Real Madrid have also been mentioned as admirers of Fernandes. New Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is said to rate Fernandes and wants to add him to his ranks at the Bernabeu.

However, according to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, Madrid expect Fernandes to sign for United.

Fernandes update

Luckhurst writes, “Arsenal have cooled their interest in Fernandes, who has also been linked with Madrid following the return of Jose Mourinho as coach.”

“But Madrid are not expected to make a formal approach for Fernandes as United’s interest is already advanced.”

Luckhurst explains that United are hopeful of striking a compromise with West Ham over their £80m valuation of the 21-year-old. The move is being driven by United’s director of football Jason Wilcox.

Fernandes contributed three goals and four assists in the 36 Premier League appearances he racked up in 2025/26.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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