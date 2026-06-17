Khephren Thuram: United target rejects another club as he makes wishes clear



Juventus midfielder and reported Manchester United target Khephren Thuram has turned down another interested club, as he continues to hold out for a move to the Premier League.

Transfer wish

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially challenge for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, who is set to officially complete his transfer after the World Cup.

United are said to be eyeing another Serie A midfielder, Thuram, whose future at Juventus is increasingly uncertain. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Juventus are open to selling Thuram following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

While Thuram would love to remain in Turin, he may ultimately have little choice in the matter. The report claimed that negotiations for the Frenchman are expected to start at €45-50 million.

More recently, it emerged that Thuram turned down the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Al Ahli were prepared to offer him a lucrative deal to lure him to the Gulf state, but Thuram’s preference would be to seal a switch to England’s top flight. In addition to United, he has also been mentioned to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Thuram latest

Now, TuttoSport claim that three more clubs have joined the race to snap up the box-to-box midfielder. Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on him.

The Italian news outlet adds that a few days ago, Super Lig giants Galatasaray expressed “strong interest” in Thuram.

Galatasaray were ready to part with €30m to add the United target to their ranks. However, Thuram rebuffed their advances.

“No way. The Gala option doesn’t appeal to the Bianconeri number 19 at all, who appears intent on continuing his adventure at Juve.”

TuttoSport reiterate that Thuram would only consider a move to England if a stay at Juventus proves impossible.

Feature image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images

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