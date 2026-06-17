Sandro Tonali: Man United tell Newcastle if they will battle Spurs for midfielder



Sandro Tonali is poised to leave Newcastle United this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are pressing hard to sign the Italian, and that should have Ineos on alert as they look to hijack a deal for one of their top targets, a midfielder Eddie Howe once likened to Andrea Pirlo.

However, despite fan expectation, there has been no hint that Manchester United are doing anything to prevent a potential Tonali-to-Spurs move.

For a player packaged as Michael Carrick’s top midfield target, no movement by the 20-time English champions is stunning.

So why are United not trying to bring him to Old Trafford? The Telegraph appear to have a clear explanation for this awkward transfer stance.

What Man United have told Newcastle about bidding for Sandro Tonali

The UK outlet reports that, “United were initially monitoring the situation, but have told Newcastle they will not enter the race to sign the former AC Milan star, because of the combined cost of the transfer fee and the player’s wage demands.”

With that revelation, it now seems Tonali joins Elliott Anderson on the list of midfielders The Red Devils are moving away from.

Fernandes and Scott (or Baleba) the players to watch

It is becoming increasingly clear which midfielders United may now target as they look to complete the double midfield swoop expected to follow their Ederson agreement.

Mateus Fernandes could yet emerge as the marquee signing, with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott another player to monitor should a deal for the Portuguese be struck.

Scott, however, will not come cheap, which is why a revived move for Carlos Baleba cannot be ruled out.

Personal terms with the Brighton midfielder have already been agreed, and if a Scott deal falls through, the Cameroonian could finally seal his long-awaited move to M16.

Signings of Ederson, Fernandes, and either Scott or Baleba alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes could turn this United midfield into one of the best in England, if not Europe.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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