Ander Herrera’s football journey comes full circle with emotional move



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has sealed an emotional transfer as he approaches the final moments of his professional career.

United spell

Herrera joined United from Athletic Club in the summer of 2014 for around €36m. United triggered his release clause.

He spent five seasons at the club, making 189 appearances. The Spaniard scored 20 goals in that period, 12 of which came in the Premier League.

Herrera achieved cult-hero status at United, endearing himself to supporters with his tireless work ethic and sheer passion. Negotiations over a contract extension were held, but they broke down and he eventually departed on a free transfer.

He joined Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital. There, he was a solid squad player, providing quality depth in the middle of the park. Injuries and competition limited his starts at times but he contributed to domestic dominance.

The player then returned to Athletic Club before transferring to Boca Juniors in Argentina. Last month, it was confirmed that he had parted ways with Boca by mutual consent.

Now, Real Zaragoza, Herrera’s boyhood club, have confirmed that he has sealed an emotional return to the side.

Full circle

Herrera started out at Zaragoza, working his way up from the youth team before landing a move to Athletic Club.

Zaragoza have announced that the veteran midfielder has signed a one-year contract. Herrera will help them compete in Spain’s third division as they look to earn promotion.

Volvemos a caminar de la mano Vuelves a defender al 𝒍𝒆𝒐́𝒏 pic.twitter.com/dkC2gp8CSX — Real Zaragoza (@RealZaragoza) July 14, 2026

He makes his return to the Primera Federación, 15 years on from his departure, in what is expected to be his last campaign in the game.

Zaragoza say, “Now, with nearly 600 professional appearances under his belt, Ander returns home to Real Zaragoza. The club is incredibly excited about this high-caliber addition for the upcoming season in the Primera Federación.”

“Welcome, Ander!”

The 36-year-old helped United win the FA Cup, the Community Shield, the League Cup, and the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League, adding to his trophy cabinet.

Featured image Marcello Endelli via Getty Images

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