Mason Greenwood: Man United won’t get full cut from Fenerbahce-Marseille deal

Manchester United will not receive their full share of the sell-on clause from Mason Greenwood’s move to Fenerbahce, according to a new report.

Old Trafford Exit

Greenwood, 24, left Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 after being arrested in January 2022 under suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case in February 2023 after the “withdrawal of key witnesses and new material meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”. Greenwood has always denied the allegations against him.

Manchester United’s hierarchy, led by Richard Arnold, conducted their own internal investigation, concluding Greenwood “did not commit the acts he was charged with.” This led to attempts to reintegrate him into the senior squad, only for widespread outrage across the country to force an immediate retreat.

It was then mutually decided by the player and club that his future would be best served by joining a new team outside of England, leading to a hastily agreed loan move to Spanish minnows Getafe. As part of the arrangement, which saw the Madrid-based side take on significant risk by signing a controversial player who had not played football in 18 months, United agreed Getafe would receive 20% of any future transfer fee.

After returning eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances, there was considerable interest in Greenwood the following summer. A £26.6 million deal was struck with Marseille, entitling Getafe to around £5.3m.

But in a unique twist, the Deep Blues’ clause applies to 20% of any future profits United make from Greenwood’s sale as well. Having included a significant sell-on clause in the deal with Marseille, worth up to 40%, Getafe will be entitled to one fifth of United’s windfall from the forward’s imminent move to Istanbul.

United and Getafe split the profits

The Athletic reveals Turkish giants Fenerbahce are “preparing to announce” Greenwood’s arrival after striking a deal worth £33.2 million plus bonuses with Marseille.

This was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano last night as the Italian expert rubber-stamped the transfer with his trademark ‘Here We Go!’ seal of approval. He claims United would receive around £8.5 million from the deal.

However, The Athletic reveals United are actually “expected to receive between €12m to €13m” (£10m-11m) from the deal, with Getafe receiving their small cut as well. “United agreed to the future incentive for Getafe given the circumstances around Greenwood’s career following his arrest,” the report concludes.

With the dearth of goal-scorers throughout Europe, it is telling Marseille were willing to accept the fee for Ligue 1’s top scorer since he arrived at the Orange Velodrome two years ago, particularly as he had three years remaining on his deal.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 32 29 16 7 4 - 2,471' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 45 42 26 11 6 - 3,577'

But there have been reports of behavioural issues and clashes with Marseille’s hierarchy, leading the Phocaeans to sanction Greenwood’s departure. Atletico Madrid and AS Roma are understood to have also expressed interest.

Final Thoughts

Having long become a distant memory, Manchester United will simply welcome a significant boost to their budget from Greenwood’s sale, even if Getafe still being entitled to a share of the profits will leave some fans scratching their heads at a decision taken under the Glazer’s watch.

Feature image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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