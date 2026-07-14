Home » Crysencio Summerville emerges as United’s leading target, talks held

Crysencio Summerville emerges as United’s leading target, talks held

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Pic of Crysencio Summerville

Manchester United have worked aggressively towards strengthening their midfield in recent days.

They have struck deals to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, and according to The Athletic, there is space for a further addition in the middle of the park.

Alex Scott, Felix Nmecha, Carlos Baleba and Sander Berge are thought to be among the names that United have considered signing this summer. 

Manchester United make Crysencio Summerville their top target

The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet claims Manchester United may still seek to strengthen the left-hand side of their attack.

In that pursuit, West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is thought to be a leading target.

“Exploratory talks have previously been held with West Ham,” the report states. 

The 24-year-old Dutchman was one of West Ham’s standout players last season, recording five goals and four assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

Described as “incredible” by West Ham teammate Jean-Clair Todibo, the explosive winger also enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign. The Netherlands international was directly involved in four goals in North America.

Crysencio Summerville only wants Man United move

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Summerville only wants to join the Red Devils.

The Hammers star has already made this clear to his representatives despite interest from several clubs. 

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League3129546-2,484'
FA Cup31211-231'
EFL Cup-------
Total3430757-2,715'

It is claimed Summerville sees United as the “ultimate destination, believing it’s the place where he can compete for the Champions League and the Premier League.”

However, The Athletic underlines that any move for a left-winger may hinge on the future of Marcus Rashford.

The England star will be available for pre-season, but an exit before the close of the window is still possible.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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