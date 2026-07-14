Man United make Toby Collyer decision amid midfield overhaul



Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision on the future of Toby Collyer as they go about strengthening their midfield department.

Overhaul

Heading into the summer transfer window, bolstering the midfield was United’s top priority. The club quickly moved to secure the services of Ederson from Atalanta.

An agreement was struck with the Serie A side and a medical was scheduled for the player after Brazil’s involvement in the World Cup. However, last week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that United had decided not to go forward with the transfer after concerns about Ederson’s fitness emerged.

Ederson has since left the UK and has been offered a new contract by Atalanta.

On Monday, United announced the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. The Red Devils will pay Chelsea an initial £48m plus an additional £2m in add-ons. Chelsea also negotiated a 10% sell-on.

Santos will wear the number 17 shirt at Old Trafford.

United are also understood to be close to completing a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. Michael Carrick’s side triggered his £35m release clause. Villa made efforts to keep him but the Belgium international made it clear that he wanted the move.

The 20-time English champions are expected to sign at least one more midfielder. Now, the Manchester Evening News have revealed where these plans leave Collyer.

Collyer decision

Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News says, “Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer is set to receive clarity on his future later in the transfer window.”

“United will make a third midfield signing, and it’s understood Collyer’s future will be addressed once the club knows how their midfield will look next season.”

“In the meantime, Collyer will get a chance to impress Michael Carrick in pre-season friendlies. He reported for the first day of pre-season at Carrington and will be involved in United’s summer fixtures.”

Railston notes that a loan exit for Collyer is the most likely outcome. However, a permanent departure can’t be ruled out at this stage.

While the academy graduate, who has previously been described as “freakish” for his incredible work rate, is desperate to make it at United, he would be open to joining another club to establish himself as a Premier League player.

MEN adds that people close to Collyer are confident that he will show his true ability and potential with a run of games. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the 2025/26 season out on loan at West Bromwich Albion before he moved to Hull City for the latter half of the campaign.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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