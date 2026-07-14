Ruben Amorim steps in to end Ederson’s Man United nightmare



As Ederson continues to reel from his failed transfer to Manchester United, AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly prepared to offer him an escape.

Deal off

United had agreed the structure of a £38m deal with Atalanta for Ederson, including shaking hands with the player’s camp over personal terms.

The intention was for Ederson to have his medical in June, but these plans were shelved after he received a shock late call-up to Brazil’s World Cup squad. A part of the medical was held in the United States, raising concerns that there was a potential issue.

Rumours of a potential hitch in the transfer gathered pace last week, and Ederson found himself under closer scrutiny straight after Brazil’s elimination at the hands of Norway.

Then last Friday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that the deal was off, with United opting against officially getting it over the line. Romano later reported that Ederson left the UK and was disappointed about how events panned out.

While speculation around Ederson mounted, United continued groundwork and background checks on other targets. Andrey Santos’ arrival from Chelsea was confirmed on Monday, while Aston Villa ace Youri Tielemans is also one step away from becoming a United player.

Suggestions have emerged that United may not be done with Ederson, yet both the player’s intentions and Atalanta’s willingness to deal are far from certain. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Atalanta are prepared to offer the Brazilian a new and improved contract.

Newcastle have been mentioned to be eyeing Ederson and now, Calciomercato reveal that Ruben Amorim is also keen on his signature.

Ederson update

According to Calciomercato, “In the last few hours, there have reportedly been several contacts between the Nerazzurri club and AC Milan regarding Ederson’s contract.”

It’s understood that Ederson is a dream signing for ex-United boss Amorim, who recently took charge of Milan.

Atalanta want €50m for the 27-year-old but they may be forced to accept a lower sum due to the fact he has one year left on his contract.

Calciomercato add, “One thing is certain: Milan will try to make a move for Ederson to assess the deal’s real chances of success.”

United are on the lookout for a third midfield signing before turning their attention to other positions.

Featured image by Pau Barrena/Getty Images

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