Angelo Stiller: Why Man United must strike for Stuttgart maestro now

Manchester United must strike for Angelo Stiller immediately or risk facing a far more difficult task to sign the VfB Stuttgart maestro, according to the latest report from Germany.

Long-term target at Old Trafford

Having emerged as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the Bundesliga since signing for Stuttgart in 2023, Stiller is being chased by a number of top sides across Europe. Alongside Manchester United, Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also admirers, while Serie A giant Juventus are another contender for his signature.

The 25-year-old midfielder is a long-term target at Old Trafford. Both sporting director Jason Wilcox and recruitment specialist Christopher Vivell are understood to be big admirers of the Germany international.

United are in the midst of a major midfield rebuild this summer, with deals already struck for Chelsea dynamo Andrey Santos and Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans.

The club’s hierarchy are intent on adding a third recruit to Michael Carrick’s engine room, however, following the significant blow of Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury. The 25-year-old Uruguayan is expected to be ruled out for much, if not all, of next season.

But if United want to agree a deal for Stiller, it must happen imminently, as his asking price is set to skyrocket tomorrow. And if it does, United will have little hope or interest in bringing him to Manchester, making it now or never.

Running out of time

Described as Stuttgart’s “Mr Indispensable”, Stiller was pivotal to his side securing Champions League qualification on the final day of last season with a fourth-placed finish, one point ahead of rivals Hoffenheim.

This has strengthened Die Schwaben’s position in keeping the Munich native this summer, as he is keen to test himself amongst Europe’s elite. However, a release clause in his contract means suitors can sign him for £31 million – up until today.

German outlet Sport Bild (as relayed by Sport Witness) reveals the clause expires at the end of today (15 July). After this deadline passes, Stuttgart will be able to demand whatever fee they like.

There is an option for the Bundesliga club to “buy it out” for £3 million, but it has not been activated yet. This gives a rapidly narrowing window for United to trigger the release clause and strike a far cheaper deal than the prices being quoted for their other targets, such as Borussia Dortmund dynamo Felix Nmecha, who is valued in excess of £100 million.

Sport Bild claims United dispatched scouts on numerous occasions to Germany to watch Stiller in action last season, corroborating claims of the admiration from M16.

Final Thoughts

If Manchester United want to prise Stiller away from the MHPArena, it must happen before the end of the day. He represents an excellent market opportunity, particularly as his value would allow him to likely be sold for a profit next summer even if he fails to adapt to the Premier League.

However, the capture of Tielemans from Aston Villa – a player with a comparable profile to Stiller – may have now lessened his appeal as a signing. United are understood to be focusing on a ‘marquee’ No.6 to replace Casemiro as their final piece of business in midfield, leading to other targets being prioritised at this stage of the window.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social