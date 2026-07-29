Manu Kone: AS Roma expecting Man United deal for midfielder to unlock their transfer plans



Manu Koné to Manchester United looks like a deal the Old Trafford faithful can certainly expect.

Over the weekend, The Peoples Person covered a report claiming AS Roma are hoping United will finally come forward this week and open talks for Koné, after which a deal can hopefully be struck.

Roma still waiting on Man United’s approach for Manu Koné

However, midway through the week, the Red Devils are yet to react. Still, Roma expect an INEOS approach over their 25-year-old midfield maestro, who lit up the World Cup.

This belief is reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, who reveal:

“Roma are currently waiting on a deal to take Manu Koné to Manchester United.”

They explain: “Koné deal will open the door for the Italian side to target replacements at Rangers and Sunderland.

“Sunderland’s Habib Diarra and Rangers’ Nicholas Raskin are among the targets in that eventuality.”

This report, coupled with the weekend’s, surely paints a clear picture of the Giallorossi’s desire to let Koné leave.

Man United need to act

INEOS should definitely take advantage of this situation and get a decent deal done to add the French midfielder to their ranks.

Koné’s exceptional physicality, ball-carrying ability, and defensive tenacity will surely prove the missing piece of United’s midfield rebuild.

Dubbed as brilliant as Aurelien Tchouameni, one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, he would give Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, and Bruno Fernandes the freedom to express themselves, tapping into their creativity and making United dangerous.

Ultimately, with Koné through the door and a left-back signing also made, this could be one fantastic transfer window for the 20-time English champions.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅: United’s interest has been widely reported, with Koné seen as the perfect Aurelien Tchouameni transfer alternative.

✅: Corriere dello Sport has also reported on AS Roma’s eagerness to let Koné join United.

✅: Koné fits the defensive profile touted for United’s third midfield signing.

✅: AS Roma have already hinted at a willingness to sell.

⚠️: No official bid from United has been reported.

TPP view

Manchester United’s interest in Koné is genuine. It may come down to INEOS opening talks with Roma, and a deal could yet be struck.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social