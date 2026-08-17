Ibrahim Mbaye picks his next club amid interest from Man United and Liverpool



Ibrahim Mbaye is heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Old Trafford remains one of his most likely destinations.

The French side’s decision to go all out and complete several attacking signings has left the winger concerned about his chances at the Parc des Princes.

Ambitious and keen to prove himself, the Senegalese player wants a fresh start elsewhere, and PSG may now have little choice but to let him leave.

The versatile winger is not short of suitors. Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of top European clubs interested in his services.

Mbaye decides where next

While all eyes remain fixed on how the race develops with transfer deadline day fast approaching, an interesting update has emerged days after it was claimed Liverpool had dropped out of the race.

French outlet RMC Sport reports: “Ibrahim Mbaye has made his choice clear: he wants to join Liverpool. An agreement has been reached between the Senegalese winger and the English club for a five-year contract.”

With personal terms now sealed, the deal rests on PSG and Liverpool reaching an agreement.

It is obvious how INEOS will react

If the report proves accurate and Liverpool have convinced Mbaye to sign for them, Manchester United look unlikely to attempt a late hijack given the way they have approached the window so far.

INEOS have consistently prioritised players who actively choose their project. Mateus Fernandes, for instance, had the chance to turn down Tottenham and push United into a big-money move, yet he opted to join Spurs.

INEOS opted against outbidding the North London side.for instance, had the chance to snub Tottenham Hotspur, which would have pushed United into a big-money move for his services.

But he entertained Spurs’ advances, and Ineos opted against outbidding the North London side.

Now that Mbaye appears to have agreed terms with Liverpool, United are unlikely to pursue him aggressively. A winger signing no longer sits at the top of their agenda. Instead, the Manchester Reds are prioritising a midfielder and a left-back before the deadline.

That said, a departure for Marcus Rashford, with Barcelona once again showing interest in the Mancunian, could still push the Red Devils to look at a winger.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable source for Ligue 1 and PSG news

⚠️ There are contradicting reports over Liverpool’s position in this transfer

TPP View

We believe Liverpool may indeed have reached an agreement with Mbaye over this transfer, but the race is still on for his services, with a club agreement yet to be struck.

Featured image Michael Reaves via Getty Images