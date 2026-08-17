Joaquin Seys: Club Brugge coach makes major revelation on United target’s future

Manchester United’s pursuit of Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys appears to have taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils are yet to make an addition to their senior side since announcing Youri Tielemans in mid-July.

The Premier League giants have mostly concentrated on the midfield following the departure of Casemiro as a free agent at the end of last season. Manuel Ugarte’s ACL injury, picked up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has further accelerated matters for INEOS.

United have responded by adding Tielemans and Andrey Santos to their squad, while also strengthening their goalkeeping department by signing Karl Darlow. While they remain linked with further additions to the middle of the park, there are also other areas of the pitch that are on INEOS’ agenda.

The Red Devils could do with more cover for Luke Shaw, who has entered the final year of his contract and is also on the wrong side of 30. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the English giants have identified Seys as an option for the job.

Belgium’s rising star

Seys rose through the ranks at Club Brugge before breaking into the reserves in 2022. Two years later, he made it to the first-team squad and has not looked back since.

The 21 year old certainly fits the age profile preferred by INEOS, who are looking to build a younger backbone at the Theatre of Dreams. Seys’ pace, athleticism and technical ability make him the perfect long-term replacement for Shaw at Old Trafford.

Last season, the Belgian registered five goals and eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge.

Joaquin Seys Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Jupiler Pro League 29 25 1 3 3 - 2,115' Jupiler Pro League Champions' Play-Offs 10 10 1 2 - - 865' UEFA Champions League 9 8 - 2 1 - 700' UEFA Champions League Qualifying 4 4 3 1 - - 314' Croky Cup 2 2 - - - - 157' Volkswagen Supercup 1 1 - - 1 - 80' Total: 55 50 5 8 5 - 4,231'

Seys is also comfortable operating on the right flank, making him an enticing option for Michael Carrick. With the race for his signature heating up, Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko has opened up on the player’s future.

United handed opportunity to sign Seys

Speaking recently, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Leko pointed out that the rising interest in Seys’ services fills him with pride. He said: “I’m proud that my guys are being linked to those clubs. We chat about it every now and then.”

“How much of those rumours is true? I don’t know. But we all have eyes in our heads: their potential is incredible. On the other hand, they remain consummate professionals and are happy here. The focus is entirely on OHL.”

Previous reports have suggested that Seys could be allowed to leave for £30 million. Leko went on to hint that the Belgian side may not be able to refuse if they receive a suitable offer for their prized asset, adding: “If there’s a lot of money on the table, it’s obviously not easy to say no.”

“The board’s aim is still to build a team that’s even better than last season. The right time to leave will come. Tzolis has proved that. Let’s hope they’re all still here in September.”

Final Thoughts

United also remain hot on the heels of Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, whose Premier League credentials make him a lucrative choice for INEOS. However, with the Magpies unlikely to let the Englishman leave, the Red Devils should make a move for Seys before a rival picks him up.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images