With injuries piling up, a forgotten player could step up for Manchester United after getting a rare chance under Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils played a behind-closed-doors friendly against fellow INEOS-owned outfit FC Lausanne-Sport on Saturday.

The match was primarily organised to provide minutes to fringe players and recently recovered stars, allowing them to build match sharpness ahead of the Premier League’s resumption.

With many first-team players and academy stars away on international duty, Carrick was forced to select a makeshift team.

Baleba, De Ligt earn much-needed minutes

As expected, Carlos Baleba earned his first minutes as a United player after the Cameroonian recently recovered from an ankle injury that had prevented him from taking part in pre-season and the matches so far.

Matthijs de Ligt, who has been sidelined since last year, also made an appearance, alongside Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha.

Unfortunately, Amad did not make the cut, hinting at the Ivorian’s continued absence from the first team despite reports of an imminent comeback.

As per The Sun, “Carlos Baleba made his maiden appearance ahead of an expected debut against Tottenham next week. Matheus Cunha and Harry Maguire also appeared.”

Diego Leon makes a rare start

Interestingly, Diego Leon, who was signed by INEOS last summer, finally made an appearance this season after failing to earn a single minute for United’s Under-21s this term.

With Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu both suffering injuries, and given Luke Shaw’s poor injury record, the 20-time English league champions could need the 19-year-old.

Under former boss Ruben Amorim, the Paraguayan had made the matchday squad four times, but he is yet to catch Carrick’s eye.

After a summer loan failed to materialise, the Lausanne game could open up the possibility of more minutes for Adam Lawrence’s Under-21s as well as the chance to train with the first team.

Carrick’s son makes a cameo appearance

The aforementioned report also revealed that the current boss’ son, Jayce Carrick, also got a runout against the Swiss side.

“MANCHESTER UNITED teen Diego Leon got his first minutes under Michael Carrick in their behind-closed-doors friendly against Lausanne. And the United manager’s son Jacey, 16, was also given his debut for the first-team.”

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images