Manchester United have made a major decision regarding a potential reunion with Scott McTominay amid suggestions that the midfielder could return to his boyhood club.

Reunion?

McTominay’s fortunes have dramatically improved since he parted ways with United in the summer of 2024 to join Napoli.

The Scotland international helped Napoli to the Serie A title and won the MVP award in his debut campaign. He has emerged as Napoli’s talisman since making the switch.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United and Aston Villa are keen on bringing McTominay back to the Premier League, a prospect that entices him as talks over a new deal with Napoli continue to drag on. McTominay’s representatives and Napoli remain at odds over wages, with no resolution seemingly in sight.

This situation has opened the door to a possible parting of ways, with the Partenopei valuing McTominay at €25m-30m. This is a sum United and Villa would have no trouble paying.

However, according to Football Insider, United are currently not considering a deal for their academy graduate.

McTominay decision

According to Football Insider, United would prefer to add a much younger player to their squad. McTominay turns 30 in December and does not fit the profile the Red Devils are seeking.

Peter O’Rourke said, “I would say it’s unlikely that he returns to Manchester United.”

“He’s 29 now, and is turning 30 in December, so is coming to the latter stages of his career.”

“He’s had a great time in Italy. He’s been amazing for Napoli, helping them win the league two seasons ago, and obviously he’s been a proven performer for Scotland as well.”

United are expected to focus on bolstering their defensive department next summer, having spent heavily on midfielders in the most recent window.

Michael Carrick’s side acquired three new midfielders in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Other outlets have linked McTominay with a return to Man United in recent days.

✅ McTominay does not fit the age profile of a Man United target.

⚠️ This information requires corroboration from more reliable sources.

TPP view

We believe there is nothing definitive on McTominay and several factors are still likely to come into play over the coming months.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images