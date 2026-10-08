River Plate send Man United clear message over Santiago Beltran amid transfer interest

River Plate’s latest stance on their goalkeeper Santiago Beltran has emerged, as Manchester United and another Premier League club circle around him.

Beltran interest

A report covered by The Peoples Person last month relayed that United are admirers of Beltran, who is making waves in Argentina due to his superb performances.

A thoroughly modern goalkeeper, Beltran pairs razor-sharp reflexes with superb command of his area. With Senne Lammens firmly entrenched as the number one, Beltran would bring exactly the kind of competition and support needed to push him.

During the summer window, United underwent a significant goalkeeping overhaul. Andre Onana was loaned out to Trabzonspor on another season-long loan. Altay Bayindir was also allowed to leave temporarily for La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

Radek Vitek was permanently sold to Middlesbrough after a successful stint at Bristol City.

In terms of incomings, United secured the signings of Karl Darlow and youngster Kit Margetson. It appears United are not done yet, if the links to Beltran are to be believed.

However, it seems the Red Devils are headed for disappointment.

According to Bolavip Argentina [via SportWitness], River Plate are growing in confidence that they will retain Beltran.

Beltran latest

It is said that United and Aston Villa are both eyeing the shot-stopper. The two Premier League clubs have yet to make enquiries for him.

As it stands, both teams are in a holding pattern and are content with just keeping tabs on him as they weigh up a swoop.

While they dither, River Plate have used that opportunity to tie down Beltran to fresh terms and therefore grant themselves greater control over his future.

However, it is not a foregone conclusion that he will remain at the Argentinian side.

River Plate are aware they may be rendered powerless if a big European club like United come in for Beltran with a sizeable offer. It is understood that negotiations will start at the €15 million (£13 million) mark.

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