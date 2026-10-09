Waldemar Anton: Borussia Dortmund make key call on United target’s future

Manchester United’s defensive record this season has been a cause for concern. The Red Devils have conceded two or more goals in four of their seven games across all competitions so far.

Their only clean sheet of the campaign came against Sabah in the Champions League, where they picked up a 4-0 win. Michael Carrick’s team were also leading 2-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion by the 10th minute in the EFL Cup third round tie.

However, the Seagulls scored three times to secure a 3-2 win and knocked United out of the tournament. The Red Devils have largely deployed Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez as their centre-back pairing this season, with Matthijs de Ligt yet to kick a ball since last December.

With Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven relatively inexperienced, the situation has sparked talk of possible defensive reinforcements in 2027. One player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while is Waldemar Anton.

Anton could be answer to United’s defensive woes

Anton first caught the eye with VfB Stuttgart, earning a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2024. The German defender has quietly transformed into one of the leaders at Signal Iduna Park and is now a key part of the first-team squad.

This season, the 30-year-old has started all seven games across competitions for the Bundesliga club, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one game.

Waldemar Anton Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 4 4 - 1 - - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - 1 - 90' DFB-Pokal 1 1 - - - - 67' Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 7 7 - 1 1 - 607'

Anton’s ability to marshal the backline makes him a fantastic option to address United’s leaky defence in the January transfer window. With Maguire and Martinez both out of contract next summer, the German could be a stopgap solution who could help Yoro and Heaven find their feet.

However, it now appears that Dortmund are in no mood to let their prized asset leave.

Dortmund eager for Anton stay

According to Sky Sports Germany, Dortmund are ready to tie Anton down to a new deal. The report states: “Borussia Dortmund are working on their next major personnel decision. According to Sky Sport, Waldemar Anton’s contract is set to be extended ahead of schedule.”

The German is under contract until 2028, putting the Bundesliga club in a strong position. However, they want to leave nothing to chance and are eager to get their star defender’s future sorted at the earliest opportunity.

The report adds that the player is highly rated at the club, while manager Niko Kovac is also an admirer. It continues: “Anton has established himself as a mainstay in Dortmund’s defence and is held in high regard within the club as the ‘unofficial defensive leader’.”

“Head coach Niko Kovac, in particular, is said to be a great admirer of the defender.”

Final Thoughts

While Anton looks a solid option to reinforce United’s backline, his lack of Premier League experience does add a degree of risk to the move. Perhaps someone like Micky van de Ven would be a better alternative, although prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur will not be easy either.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Sky Sports Germany has a strong track record with Bundesliga news.

✅ Anton remains a key part of Niko Kovac’s plans.

TPP view

We believe it is quite likely that Dortmund are planning to tie Anton down to a new deal.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images