Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made a major decision regarding his future as he continues to be linked with the Manchester United role.

Carrick under pressure

Michael Carrick is facing an uncertain future at United amidst the club’s dreadful start to the season.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, a result that left them languishing in twelfth place in the Premier League. Manchester United have managed just six points from their opening six games this term.

Things worsened for the Red Devils as they were beaten by Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While Carrick still retains the backing of the board, history suggests that he could easily be dismissed unless results and performances improve.

Carrick has repeatedly stated that he does not feel under pressure; the concerning aspect for him, however, is the continuing intensification of links to possible replacements.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Fabian Hürzeler is a standout candidate from the Premier League to assume the Old Trafford hot seat. Antonio Conte would also relish the chance to manage in England’s top flight once again.

Julian Nagelsmann is also thought to feature on United’s wishlist. Howe’s name has similarly appeared, and now, an update on his situation has been provided.

Howe latest

According to TEAMtalk, Howe is not planning to stay out of management for very long. A return to the dugout appeals to him, but it has to be the right opportunity following his Newcastle United departure.

“Sources have told TEAMtalk that the former Bournemouth boss is enjoying time with his family on the South Coast, but his representatives are already assessing potential opportunities and carrying out due diligence on clubs that could appeal to him.”

“Crucially, Howe is not prepared to rush into his next appointment. We understand that he is determined to find a project that matches his ambitions and offers the right conditions for him to make a meaningful impact.”

“That approach has already seen him turn down interest from overseas, with the former Newcastle United manager prepared to be patient rather than accept the first offer that comes his way.”

TEAMtalk claim that Howe was approached to become the next manager of Lens, who are playing in the Champions League this season.

Lens asked about Howe last month, but the 48-year-old did not deem it the right next step in his career.

In addition to United, other potential destinations for Howe are Fulham and his former club Bournemouth.

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