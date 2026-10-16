Lisandro Martinez’s attack on Manchester United’s hierarchy was the main talking point after the side’s 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of United’s visit to Leeds United, Michael Carrick appeared to play down suggestions that there is anger towards the likes of Jason Wilcox, insisting it is business as usual at Carrington despite an underwhelming transfer window.

Carrick is expected to do that, but if results do not improve, he might not be in a position to defend his bosses for long, with a report suggesting United already have their eye on a potential replacement.

Jason Wilcox likes Fabian Hurzeler

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United admire highly rated German coach Fabian Hurzeler, who has turned Brighton & Hove Albion into one of the best attacking sides in the Premier League.

Brighton, who currently sit third in the table, have scored more goals than any other side in the league this season.

Recently, they absolutely overwhelmed Arsenal’s much-hyped defence, scoring three unanswered goals against Mikel Arteta’s men.

“Hurzeler has emerged as one of the most intriguing managerial prospects in European football after continuing to impress at Brighton, with sources confirming that United have kept a close eye on the 33-year-old’s progress,” the report states.

It is understood United sporting director Jason Wilcox is a “confirmed admirer” of Hurzeler, who was “firmly under consideration” before INEOS decided to appoint Michael Carrick on a permanent basis.

Brighton’s stance on Fabian Hurzeler’s future

For the moment, United continue to back Carrick, but it is believed Hurzeler would be among their leading options should they decide to make another change at the helm.

United are not the only major club to have tracked the German. TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea and Liverpool both did their homework on Hurzeler before making their respective managerial appointments.

Meanwhile, Brighton are determined to keep hold of their manager, having extended his contract until 2029 earlier this year.

As such, the Seagulls remain confident that their head coach will not be tempted away at this stage.

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