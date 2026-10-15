Antonio Conte has reportedly taken matters into his own hands as he eyes the Manchester United job.

Carrick stance

Carrick is coming under increased scrutiny amidst United’s troubled start to the new season. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur left United languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table.

United have managed just six points from six games, which is their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

The Red Devils also lost 2-0 to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, piling further misery on Carrick and his players.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are currently standing by Carrick and there are no immediate plans to replace him. However, things could change drastically if results and performances do not improve.

United’s supposed support of Carrick has done little to shut down rumours linking the club to potential replacements.

Fabian Hürzeler is said to be the standout candidate from the Premier League to succeed Carrick. Conte is also believed to be relishing the chance to manage in the Premier League once again.

Julian Nagelsmann is available after leaving the Germany national team set-up and has an admirer in Christopher Vivell.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Conte is not waiting around for United to make their own move, and has made it clear to the club that he is available to take the job immediately.

Conte’s move

The news outlet says, “Antonio Conte has made a fresh move to become Manchester United manager, with intermediaries contacting the club to confirm he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford immediately as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.”

“Sources understand that Conte was keen on the Manchester United job during the summer, when people working on his behalf held discussions with the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox.”

The Italian is confident that if given the opportunity, he can turn things around at Old Trafford and get United back on the right track.

United have not opened formal talks with Conte but his strong willingness is a major development.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images