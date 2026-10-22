Man United chiefs deliver damning verdict after embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Como

The feelings of Manchester United’s executives have come to light following the team’s shocking loss to Como.

Humiliated

United sunk to a new all-time low on Wednesday as they were beaten 4-1 by Cesc Fabregas’ Como in Italy.

Nico Paz broke the deadlock inside two minutes when he cut through the United defence to curl home a fantastic effort. The Serie A side scored again four minutes into the second half through Anastasios Douvikas.

Paz added a second goal just before the hour mark, after which the defender Jacobo Ramon made it four.

Joshua Zirkzee netted an injury-time goal, which proved only a consolation for the Red Devils as their winless run stretched to seven games across all competitions.

Following the final whistle, recriminations were exchanged: Michael Carrick reproached his players for not working hard enough, while Bruno Fernandes directed criticism at the manager’s tactics.

Carrick subsequently replied to Fernandes in his post-match press conference.

Now, the feelings of the United hierarchy have been revealed as the fallout continues.

United chiefs respond

According to The Times, “The Manchester United hierarchy were shocked by the poor performance of the players in the 4-1 loss by Como and feel they should take a portion of the blame for the slump in form that has left Michael Carrick fighting to save his job.”

“It remains to be seen whether Carrick will be in charge for United’s next match, at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, but senior figures have a certain amount of sympathy for the United manager given the sub-par performance of the players in Italy.”

“There was no sign of Carrick at United’s Carrington training complex on Thursday, but the squad are on a day off. They will begin their preparations on Friday for the Bournemouth game.”

🔺 NEW: The Manchester United hierarchy were shocked by the poor performance of the players in the loss by Como and feel they should take a portion of the blame for the slump in form that has left Michael Carrick fighting to save his job ⬇️ https://t.co/JP3jQ5bJ9v — Times Sport (@TimesSport) October 22, 2026

It is understood that the final decision on Carrick’s future will be taken by director of football Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada, and other senior figures including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United return to action on Sunday when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images